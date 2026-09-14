Deep Work: How To Improve Your Focus

Key takeaways Deep work is focused, uninterrupted time reserved for demanding work that becomes harder to complete when attention is divided.

Protecting focus requires clear scheduling, fewer distractions, and practical boundaries around meetings, messages, and routine work.

Deep work is easier to maintain when teams agree on response times, respect shared focus periods, and make important information easy to find.

It’s possible to spend the entire day working and still make limited progress on your highest-priority task. Meetings, messages, and quick requests can take over your schedule, leaving complex work unfinished. Deep work protects time for the projects that need sustained attention.

In this article, you’ll learn what deep work is, why it helps, and how to make focused work a more consistent part of your day.

What is deep work?

Deep work is uninterrupted, distraction-free time spent on a task that requires sustained concentration. In other words, deep work is the kind of work that demands your full attention. It’s the work that becomes difficult to do well when your attention is divided or disrupted.

The term is closely associated with computer science professor and author Cal Newport, who used it to describe demanding professional activity that creates value and strengthens skills.

Four rules of deep work

Cal Newport organizes deep work around four rules:

Work deeply. Create conditions that support sustained attention, such as a set schedule, a defined task, and fewer interruptions.

Create conditions that support sustained attention, such as a set schedule, a defined task, and fewer interruptions. Embrace boredom. Resist the urge to reach for a distraction whenever your attention begins to wander.

Resist the urge to reach for a distraction whenever your attention begins to wander. Quit social media. Be selective about the digital tools that receive your time and attention. This does not necessarily mean deleting every account.

Be selective about the digital tools that receive your time and attention. This does not necessarily mean deleting every account. Drain the shallows. Limit routine work so that meetings, messages, and administrative duties do not consume the entire day.

Examples of deep work

Strategic planning. Building a strategy requires you to compare priorities, weigh tradeoffs, and connect individual decisions to a broader goal. Frequent interruptions can make it harder to hold those relationships in mind.

Building a strategy requires you to compare priorities, weigh tradeoffs, and connect individual decisions to a broader goal. Frequent interruptions can make it harder to hold those relationships in mind. Writing and editing. Drafting a report, proposal, or detailed brief calls for sustained attention. Focused time helps you develop a clear argument, maintain a consistent structure, and catch weak or repetitive ideas.

Drafting a report, proposal, or detailed brief calls for sustained attention. Focused time helps you develop a clear argument, maintain a consistent structure, and catch weak or repetitive ideas. Coding and technical problem-solving. Writing code or diagnosing a technical issue often requires you to track several dependencies at once. Each interruption can force you to reconstruct the problem before making progress.

Writing code or diagnosing a technical issue often requires you to track several dependencies at once. Each interruption can force you to reconstruct the problem before making progress. Design work. Creating a visual concept, user flow, or product experience involves testing ideas and refining details. Longer periods of concentration make it easier to explore options without losing the thread.

Creating a visual concept, user flow, or product experience involves testing ideas and refining details. Longer periods of concentration make it easier to explore options without losing the thread. Data analysis. Reviewing a complicated data set requires careful interpretation rather than a quick scan. Deep work gives you time to identify patterns, question assumptions, and check whether the evidence supports your conclusion.

Reviewing a complicated data set requires careful interpretation rather than a quick scan. Deep work gives you time to identify patterns, question assumptions, and check whether the evidence supports your conclusion. Learning a difficult skill. New tools, processes, and technical concepts take time and practice to understand. Working through them without interruption makes it easier to move from basic familiarity to using what you’ve learned in real situations.

Deep work vs. shallow work

Deep work isn’t inherently “better” than shallow work. Shallow work includes routine or logistical tasks that require less concentration, such as answering straightforward messages, scheduling meetings, or updating documents. Both have their place in a normal workday, but some tasks need defined focus time while others can be grouped into shorter blocks.

What counts as shallow work?

Despite the term sounding somewhat negative, shallow work is still often the right approach to many activities. This includes:

Responding to routine messages. Straightforward replies can keep coworkers informed or unblock a next step.

Straightforward replies can keep coworkers informed or unblock a next step. Scheduling meetings. Coordinating calendars is necessary, but it rarely calls for extended focus.

Coordinating calendars is necessary, but it rarely calls for extended focus. Updating documents. Adding notes, correcting details, or refreshing shared records keeps information current.

Adding notes, correcting details, or refreshing shared records keeps information current. Submitting expenses. Administrative work supports accurate reporting and reimbursement.

Administrative work supports accurate reporting and reimbursement. Checking notifications. Reviewing new messages can surface useful updates, although frequent checks can divide attention.

Reviewing new messages can surface useful updates, although frequent checks can divide attention. Posting status updates. Brief progress reports keep others informed without requiring a live meeting.

Unfortunately, this kind of work has a tendency to expand, filling every available gap and leaving no room for more demanding projects. Asana reports that knowledge workers spend 60 percent of their time on task management (“work about work”), including chasing updates, attending unnecessary meetings, and switching among tasks. When coordination takes up most of the day, work that needs deeper focus can be pushed aside.

Important distinctions

Deep work Shallow work Requires sustained concentration Can be completed with limited concentration Typically involves complex thinking or specialized skills Usually involves routine or administrative tasks Benefits from longer, uninterrupted work sessions Can often be grouped into shorter work blocks Generally produces original analysis, decisions, or creative work Typically supports coordination, maintenance, or routine follow-through

Why deep work matters

Because deep work gives demanding tasks the time and attention they need, it supports a more focused and deliberate way of working. Its benefits become especially clear in the following ways:

Improve the quality of your thinking

Staying with one problem for longer makes it easier to spot connections, test assumptions, and catch weak reasoning before it reaches someone else. Instead of reacting to the first idea that appears, you have time to examine the problem from several angles and develop a stronger response. That extra time can reveal details or risks that would be easy to miss during a rushed review.

Learn difficult concepts more effectively

Learning a new skill or understanding a complex idea takes time and repeated attention. Focused work gives you room to slow down, work through what is unfamiliar, and connect new information to what you already know. That process becomes much harder when messages and small requests keep breaking your concentration. Regular practice also makes it easier to recall what you learned and use it in future work.

Make stronger decisions

Important decisions often involve competing priorities, incomplete information, and tradeoffs. Deep work creates space to compare evidence, question an initial reaction, and consider the likely consequences before committing to a choice. That becomes especially useful when the decision affects budgets, staffing, customer commitments, or long-term plans. A more complete review can also reduce the need to revisit decisions that would otherwise have been rushed.

Make complex work feel more manageable

A difficult project can feel more confusing when you approach it in scattered bursts. A protected block gives you time to map the moving parts, identify dependencies, and decide what should happen next. Even projects that cannot be completed in a single session become easier to manage when each block of work ends with clear priorities and defined next steps. This makes it easier to return to the work without spending time reconstructing the problem.

What gets in the way of deep work?

Sometimes the biggest obstacle to deep work is a schedule built around constant availability. Messages, meetings, and quick requests can divide the day into small pieces, leaving no room for sustained attention. These common barriers include:

Frequent notifications. Each alert creates an opportunity to look away from the task at hand. Even a brief check can break your concentration and make it harder to return to the same train of thought.

Each alert creates an opportunity to look away from the task at hand. Even a brief check can break your concentration and make it harder to return to the same train of thought. Moving between types of work. Context switching requires a mental reset. When that happens repeatedly, more time is spent rebuilding context and less time is spent making progress.

Context switching requires a mental reset. When that happens repeatedly, more time is spent rebuilding context and less time is spent making progress. Fragmented calendars. A 30-minute meeting can affect more than the time it occupies. Preparation beforehand and follow-up afterward may divide the surrounding schedule into blocks that are too short for demanding work. Microsoft found that half of meetings occurred during two common periods of high productivity: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A 30-minute meeting can affect more than the time it occupies. Preparation beforehand and follow-up afterward may divide the surrounding schedule into blocks that are too short for demanding work. Microsoft found that half of meetings occurred during two common periods of high productivity: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Reactive communication. When every message appears urgent, people begin monitoring conversations throughout the day. Fast replies may be easy to see, while progress on a complex task is often less visible.

When every message appears urgent, people begin monitoring conversations throughout the day. Fast replies may be easy to see, while progress on a complex task is often less visible. Unclear expectations. When teams haven’t agreed on expected response times or how to handle urgent requests, stepping away from messages can feel risky. A status or shared focus block can show coworkers when you’ll be available again.

Teams should agree on when messages need an immediate response, when replies can wait, and how urgent requests should be sent. Those expectations let people step away from notifications and concentrate without leaving coworkers unsure about when they’ll hear back.

How to practice deep work

Deep work is easier to maintain when the session has a set time, a specific goal, and clear limits on interruptions. Decide what you will work on before the session starts, then remove anything likely to pull your attention away.

Choose the right approach to scheduling

There are four general approaches to scheduling deep work:

Approach How it works Best for Monastic Removes most shallow responsibilities to leave long stretches for demanding work People whose roles allow them to concentrate on one main priority Bimodal Divides the schedule into extended periods of deep work and separate periods for everything else People who can reserve full days or longer blocks Rhythmic Uses recurring blocks at the same time each day or week People with relatively predictable schedules Journalistic Uses open calendar space whenever it appears People who can shift into concentrated work quickly

Protect time for focused work

Put deep work on the calendar instead of leaving it for whatever time remains.

Choose one clear task. “Draft the first two sections of the proposal” gives the session a more specific purpose than “work on the proposal.”

“Draft the first two sections of the proposal” gives the session a more specific purpose than “work on the proposal.” Schedule focus time for when you work best. Reserve the part of the day when concentration comes most easily, whether that is early morning, after lunch, or later in the afternoon.

Reserve the part of the day when concentration comes most easily, whether that is early morning, after lunch, or later in the afternoon. Set a start and end time. A defined window creates a boundary and makes the session easier to plan around.

A defined window creates a boundary and makes the session easier to plan around. Treat the block as a firm commitment. Move it only when another priority genuinely needs the time.

Reduce distractions before you start

Removing distractions in advance is more effective than trying to ignore them once the work is underway.

Pause non-urgent notifications. Pause non-urgent notifications on your devices and close other messaging and email apps until the session ends.

Pause non-urgent notifications on your devices and close other messaging and email apps until the session ends. Close unrelated tabs and documents. Keep only the material required for the task in front of you.

Keep only the material required for the task in front of you. Gather what you need first. Open the relevant files, notes, and reference material before beginning.

Open the relevant files, notes, and reference material before beginning. Share your availability. A status such as “Focusing until 11 a.m.; call if urgent” tells coworkers when to expect a reply.

A status such as “Focusing until 11 a.m.; call if urgent” tells coworkers when to expect a reply. Write down stray reminders. Keep a short list nearby for emails, errands, or follow-ups that come to mind during the session.

Separate focused work from collaborative work

Moving repeatedly between collaborative work (such as meetings and messages) and focused work that requires sustained attention makes it harder to settle into either one. Grouping similar activities can create longer periods for concentration.

Cluster meetings when possible. Scheduling them closer together leaves fewer isolated gaps that are too short for deep work.

Scheduling them closer together leaves fewer isolated gaps that are too short for deep work. Check messages at defined times. Reviewing email and channels between focus blocks can reduce the habit of monitoring them continuously.

Reviewing email and channels between focus blocks can reduce the habit of monitoring them continuously. Batch routine work. Handle task scheduling, document updates, and administrative requests in one block instead of spreading them across the day.

Handle task scheduling, document updates, and administrative requests in one block instead of spreading them across the day. Share context before meetings. Atlassian research found that 85 percent of meetings supported by a shared summary page achieved their stated goal, compared with 69 percent in a control group. Providing background in advance can leave more meeting time for discussion and decisions.

Build your ability to focus over time

If long periods of focus feel difficult at first, begin with a shorter session you can complete without checking messages or switching tasks. Extend the time gradually as it becomes easier to stay with one piece of work.

Begin with a manageable session. Start with 30 or 45 minutes, then add time as the routine becomes easier.

Start with 30 or 45 minutes, then add time as the routine becomes easier. Stay with one task until the block ends. When the urge to check a message or switch tabs appears, note it and return to the work.

When the urge to check a message or switch tabs appears, note it and return to the work. Track completed sessions. A simple weekly record can show which times, locations, and task types support better focus.

A simple weekly record can show which times, locations, and task types support better focus. Review what interrupted you. Notice whether meetings, notifications, missing information, or an unclear task made the session harder.

Notice whether meetings, notifications, missing information, or an unclear task made the session harder. Take a break afterward. A short pause gives your attention time to recover before the next demanding task.

Take advantage of unexpected openings

Canceled meetings and tasks that take less time to complete than anticipated can create useful focus time, but those periods can go to waste unless you’re prepared to fill them with essential deep work activities.

Keep a short list of priority work. Include tasks that fit into 30-, 60-, or 90-minute openings.

Include tasks that fit into 30-, 60-, or 90-minute openings. Make each item specific. “Review the first five pages of the report” is easier to begin than “work on research.”

“Review the first five pages of the report” is easier to begin than “work on research.” Choose work that fits the time available. Use a short opening for well defined tasks, and save longer blocks for work that requires more setup and attention.

Use a short opening for well defined tasks, and save longer blocks for work that requires more setup and attention. Leave a stopping point. Record what was completed and what should happen next so the work is easier to resume later.

A workable routine does not need to look the same every day. Some roles allow recurring focus blocks, while others depend more on open calendar space. Consistency comes from regular blocks of focus time, even when schedules change.

How teams can create more time for deep work

Personal routines can create space for deep work, but shared communication habits decide whether that space remains open.

Define response-time expectations. Teams should agree on which messages need an immediate reply, which can wait, and how urgent requests should be sent.

Teams should agree on which messages need an immediate reply, which can wait, and how urgent requests should be sent. Review recurring meetings. Cancel sessions that no longer need live discussion, shorten those with a narrow purpose, and share informational updates asynchronously.

Cancel sessions that no longer need live discussion, shorten those with a narrow purpose, and share informational updates asynchronously. Create shared focus periods. A meeting-free morning or recurring block gives everyone permission to concentrate at the same time.

A meeting-free morning or recurring block gives everyone permission to concentrate at the same time. Use @mentions selectively. Tag only the people who need to respond, and reserve broad notifications for updates that require broad attention.

Tag only the people who need to respond, and reserve broad notifications for updates that require broad attention. Record decisions where others can find them. Keeping the final answer in the relevant channel or shared document reduces repeated questions later.

The quality of the team’s communication matters more than the volume. Unambiguous updates, well-organized channels, and predictable response times give people the information they need without requiring constant attention.

Build a workday that supports deep work

Deep work gives complex projects enough uninterrupted attention to move forward. It can sit alongside meetings, messages, and collaborative work when teams make room for both.

Slack supports that balance with features that organize communication and give people more control over interruptions:

Channels organize conversations, files, and tools around a project or topic, making shared information easier to find.

organize conversations, files, and tools around a project or topic, making shared information easier to find. Threads keep replies connected to a specific message rather than adding every follow-up to the main channel conversation.

keep replies connected to a specific message rather than adding every follow-up to the main channel conversation. Scheduled messages let people choose when a message is sent, so an update can arrive at a more appropriate time.

let people choose when a message is sent, so an update can arrive at a more appropriate time. Do Not Disturb pauses notifications during a work session and can follow a recurring notification schedule.

pauses notifications during a work session and can follow a recurring notification schedule. Search surfaces earlier messages and files without requiring another question, meeting, or status request.

The strongest workdays leave room for collaboration and uninterrupted thought. When information is organized and notifications can wait, people can give demanding work their full attention and reconnect with the team when they reach a natural stopping point.

Deep work FAQ