Key takeaways Soft skills like communication, empathy, adaptability, and leadership shape how effectively people work together, and they matter more than ever in distributed, AI-driven workplaces.

Unlike hard skills, soft skills can’t be certified or objectively tested, but they can be developed through intentional practice, feedback, mentorship, and self-reflection.

Everyday tools like Slack create ongoing opportunities to strengthen soft skills through written communication, real-time feedback loops, and visible leadership behavior.

Think about a team you’ve been part of that worked really well together. Those team members had the technical skills and knowledge necessary to get the job done, but they also had something essential that can be hard to measure. They understood how to give and take, communicate, listen, think critically, stay positive, deal with setbacks, and adapt.



Those skills (and others) are commonly known as soft skills. In this article, we’ll go over what soft skills are, why they matter, and how to develop and improve them to help your teams succeed.

What are soft skills?

Soft skills are the interpersonal and self-management abilities that shape how effectively someone communicates, collaborates, leads, and adapts. Soft skills help people succeed in multiple types of work tasks and environments, while hard skills include the technical proficiency, certifications, and/or job training necessary to complete a specific task. Let’s look at some hard skills compared to soft skills to help clarify the differences.

Hard skill examples: Soft skill examples: Coding and computer programming

IT certification

Speaking a foreign language

Data analysis

Accounting and/or finance management

Operating machinery or tools

Graphic design skills

Project management

Cybersecurity

SEO

Data visualization

Database management

CRM software proficiency

Technical writing or copywriting

Legal certifications

Demand planning/forecasting Emotional intelligence/maturity

Communication

Empathy

Active listening

Integrity

Creativity

Ability to defuse conflict

Self control

Being good-natured

Being reliable and trustworthy

Critical thinking

Leadership

Working well in a team environment

Accepting constructive criticism

Seeing and validating others’ perspectives

One key differentiator is that hard skills can be measured objectively, tested, and/or be certified, while soft skills are difficult to quantify or measure, but are built through experience and daily practice.

In today’s distributed/hybrid work environments, soft skills are becoming more visible and potentially more consequential than ever, as most communication is written and asynchronous. Those who work to improve their communication skills, for example, will see benefits for themselves and their teams.

10 essential soft skills for the modern workplace

Let’s go over 10 of the most important soft skills to develop and recognize in today’s team environments.

1. Communication

Communicating clearly across formats is hugely important today, with written communication skills being especially critical for distributed/remote teams where asynchronous communication is the primary method. In decades past, business leaders may have been able to get by with strong in-person communication skills even if their written skills were a little lacking (or even nonexistent). However, today’s fully connected work environments mean written/text communication skills are just as important, if not more important, than spoken communication skills.

2. Active listening

Active listening involves being fully engaged in a conversation, and genuinely hearing, not just waiting to talk. Active listeners maintain appropriate eye contact, put away their phones or other distractions, and may convey understanding or interest by nodding, leaning in closer, or other non-verbal signals. Asking clarifying questions, paraphrasing main points, and asking for more details can also play a big part of active listening. Yes, active listening applies even to virtual or text conversations, though the non-verbal cues and signals are obviously challenging in messaging platforms.

3. Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence includes the ability to perceive, use, understand, manage, and handle emotions in a healthy way, including one’s own emotions as well as those of other people. The ability to be empathetic to others’ emotions and convey understanding creates psychological safety and builds trust. Emotionally intelligent people work to manage their disruptive or inappropriate impulses, stay calm under stress, and not overreact to sudden changes. They consciously choose how and when to express feelings rather than reacting blindly.

4. Adaptability

Highly adaptable people are able to handle new situations, shifting priorities, and even chaotic workflows or workplaces effectively. This is especially important in hybrid work structures where async communication and project management can be the norm, and all team members may need to manage rapidly changing environments.

5. Teamwork and collaboration

Strong teamwork and collaboration skills are vital in any workplace where teams work on shared goals and projects. Good skills here allow people to stay open to others’ suggestions, recognize their contributions, and contribute themselves without being overbearing or “bossy.” Viewing team success as a personal win helps build a success-minded outlook, and sharing personal wins with the team shows humility and builds camaraderie.

6. Leadership

Good leadership skills include humility, accountability, integrity, taking the initiative, acting with clarity, resolving conflicts, thinking strategically, and being consistent. Being an active listener and an effective communicator are also a large part of good leadership (see above).

7. Critical thinking

Critical thinking skills are essential in every environment. Some key critical thinking components include observation of problems and potential solutions, questioning your own assumptions, asking probing questions instead of accepting surface-level facts, evaluating arguments logically rather than reacting purely from emotion, and monitoring personal biases and emotional triggers during high-pressure tasks.

8. Feedback and coaching

Receiving and providing useful feedback is extremely valuable in any workplace. Skillful coaches provide feedback and constructive criticism (when appropriate and timely) with specificity, empathy, and positivity. They also receive feedback willingly and thank others who provide it. Normalizing asking for and receiving feedback helps others develop these useful habits.

9. Problem-solving

Some people seem to just know how to get things done despite serious setbacks, but problem-solving is a skill that can be developed and improved with practice. Work on identifying the real issue, considering multiple solutions, voicing authoritative opinions where you have expertise, and suggesting clear, actionable options for solving problems.

10. Professionalism

Professionalism is sometimes difficult to quantify, but when you think of someone who exhibits this skill, you will likely notice consistency, trustworthiness, positivity, integrity under pressure, a strong work ethic, and effective communication skills.

Why soft skills matter more than ever

As AI tools, systems, models, and agents continue to increase in capability, human judgment, empathy, trust-building, and other soft skills grow more important than ever. In today’s distributed teams, asynchronous communication skills are extremely important. Being able to maintain clarity and convey appropriate emotional intelligence through written communication is a crucial skill, and it can be learned and improved with training and practice. Virtual leadership skills are also increasingly vital in hybrid, remote, and distributed workplaces.

How to develop soft skills

Let’s go over five practical strategies for developing and improving soft skills in the modern workplace.

Practice in real interactions. Developing better interpersonal skills requires interpersonal contact and intentional improvement efforts. Choose one skill to focus on per week, and be thoughtful and deliberate about improving the key aspects of that skill. Review your progress weekly. Seek feedback regularly. It’s often said (or paraphrased) that a goal that can’t be measured can’t be achieved, and we’ve already said that many of these soft skills can’t be certified or objectively tested. So, getting feedback from your team members is vital. For example, tell them you’re working on being a more effective communicator and ask them to help you by providing specific, actionable feedback about whatever aspect of your communications you want to improve. This builds the strength of the team, shows your team members you take improvement seriously, and demonstrates integrity, all of which are good things. Find a mentor or coach. Ask someone you admire in a particular soft skill to mentor or coach your improvement. Modeling and real-time guidance accelerate development, as do regular check-ins and accountability. Observe and reflect. After challenging or less-than ideal interactions, review the event and note what worked and what didn’t. Rather than just feeling like the interaction was a failure, use it as a valuable source of feedback and self-examination for improvement. Use your tools intentionally. Good leaders and effective team members pay attention to how they write a message, run a huddle, present a report, or structure a channel update. All work actions and communication can reflect and reinforce soft skills.

How Slack supports soft skill development

In today’s workplace, Slack is often the communication environment where soft skills are expressed. Slack helps teams build and improve soft skills on a daily basis. For example:

Written communication practice. Every Slack message provides an opportunity to be intentional about clarity, tone, empathy, and audience awareness.

Feedback loops. Channels and threads create faster, lighter feedback cycles than quarterly reviews, and allow for both personal, team-level, and organization-level feedback for improvement of soft skills such as communication, emotional intelligence, and leadership.

Leadership visibility. How a team lead runs a huddle or responds in a thread exemplifies their leadership behavior in real time or asynchronously. Effective leaders will seek and follow up on sincere feedback.

Though it sometimes seems like it, soft skills aren’t traits you either have or you don’t. Certainly, one person might be more naturally capable at one or more soft skills than another person, but all of these skills are abilities that can be developed and improved through practice, feedback, and being intentional about how you work with others.

In a world where technical skills are increasingly automated, the capacity to communicate clearly, lead with empathy, and adapt gracefully is what makes people genuinely irreplaceable.

Explore Slack’s collaboration resources for practical guidance on communication, leadership, and team effectiveness.

Soft skills FAQs