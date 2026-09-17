Why It’s Important to Improve the Employee Experience

Key takeaways Employee experience is everything an employee perceives, feels, and encounters throughout their time at an organization.

Managers have more influence over daily employee experience than any single policy, perk, or platform. This means investing in and developing quality managers is the highest-impact way to improve the employee experience.

The organizations that prioritize employee experience see measurable returns: lower turnover, higher productivity, and a stronger employer brand that reduces recruiting costs.

Most organizations know their employee experience is a problem even if they haven’t formally adopted a name for it. They may see high turnover, disengaged teams, and friction in daily work, but they either treat each symptom separately, or worse, don’t address them at all. Employee experience is the underlying condition that drives all of these negative outcomes, but most attempts to improve it focus on perks and general surveys rather than the structural factors that shape how work actually feels to people within the company.

This article covers what employee experience means, what shapes it, how to improve it, and why it matters to the health of the entire organization.

What is employee experience?

Employee experience is the sum of everything an employee encounters, observes, and feels during their time at an organization — the physical and digital environments they work in, the culture and values they experience daily, and the moments that shape how they feel about their employer.

If we look for alternative ways to describe employee experience, we might say it is the lens through which employees interpret their work life. Unlike employee satisfaction (which is a snapshot of a moment) or employee engagement (a desired outcome), employee experience is the ongoing, cumulative perception that produces those results.

Employee experience management means designing those (ideally positive) perceptions deliberately through organizational effectiveness rather than leaving them to chance or as a byproduct of generic processes and routines.

Employee experience vs. employee engagement

The distinction between employee experience and employee engagement matters: experience is created by what an organization does to and for employees, while engagement is how employees respond as a result of those efforts and actions. Organizations that focus only on measuring engagement without working to improve the underlying employee experience are measuring the effect of a problem they haven’t diagnosed or understood.

Employee engagement is what shows up in surveys, while employee experience is what drives the survey results.

Another useful way of framing it is that employee engagement is what shows up in surveys, while employee experience is what drives the survey results. So improving employee engagement starts with understanding the experience more deeply and intentionally.

Employees who have poor initial experiences often do not become engaged (or re-engaged) through recognition programs or team-building events. They disengage first, and that disengagement is costly, both in productivity and in eventual turnover. Just as it is far more valuable for a business to keep a current customer than find a new one, it’s far more valuable for businesses to retain employees than it is to have to replace them due to turnover.

The three pillars of employee experience

Employee experience, as noted above, includes everything employees perceive, feel, and encounter throughout their time at a job. However, it’s useful to break all of that down into categories or “pillars” so we can better identify where improvements are needed (or, in fact, possible). Jacob Morgan’s work on employee experience identifies the following as the three pillars comprising every employee experience:

Culture. This is the lived values, norms, and interpersonal dynamics that define how it feels to work at an organization. This includes psychological safety, inclusion, belonging, and trust. If the physical environment (see below) is the one that you can see, touch, taste, and breathe, then the cultural environment is the “vibe” you get when you walk in the door; it’s the mood and the tone that the workplace sets, according to Morgan.

This is the lived values, norms, and interpersonal dynamics that define how it feels to work at an organization. This includes psychological safety, inclusion, belonging, and trust. If the physical environment (see below) is the one that you can see, touch, taste, and breathe, then the cultural environment is the “vibe” you get when you walk in the door; it’s the mood and the tone that the workplace sets, according to Morgan. Technology. This includes the digital tools and platforms employees use every day — whether those tools help people do their best work or create friction and frustration. Technology is the central nervous system of the organization and most concepts and themes related to the future of work are not possible without this technology. It pays to get it right.

This includes the digital tools and platforms employees use every day — whether those tools help people do their best work or create friction and frustration. Technology is the central nervous system of the organization and most concepts and themes related to the future of work are not possible without this technology. It pays to get it right. Physical and digital workspace. This encompasses the environments employees work in, including office design for co-located teams and digital workspace design for remote and hybrid teams. Obviously there’s strong interconnectivity between the “technology” pillar and any digital workspace. However, it’s useful to treat the physical office environment and the digital workspace as equally important and address any deficiencies in either with equal urgency.

These three pillars reinforce each other. For example, a healthy team culture but in an environment with poor technology creates friction, while even great tools/technology applied in a toxic culture and/or sub-par physical workspace result in disengagement. It’s the healthy combination of all three pillars that determines the quality of the overall employee experience.

Perhaps the most insightful way Morgan defines employee experience is an organization working toward creating a place where people want to show up instead of assuming that people need to show up.

The seven stages of the employee experience lifecycle

Employee experience is not encapsulated in a single moment. It accumulates across every stage of an employee’s interaction with the company. The seven stages elaborated here may vary depending on which source you consult, but generally they include some form of the following:

Attraction is the impression prospective employees form before applying. This may result from employer branding, Glassdoor reviews, social presence, what potential employees hear about the business from their network, etc. Recruitment consists of the hiring process itself. Important factors here include speed, transparency, respect for candidates’ time, and whether the reality of the role matches what has been promised. Onboarding spans the first weeks up to around 90 days. New employees respond to the quality of orientation, access to tools and information, clarity of expectations, and how welcomed they feel. Development is the ongoing experience of growing in the role. Good marks go to companies that provide access to learning, clarity of career pathways, and consistent investment in the employee. Retention is the sustained, daily experience that determines whether employees want to stay. Management quality, positive culture, appropriate workload, flexibility, and a solid compensation package are key factors. Exit comprises the experience of leaving a company. Whether or not exits are handled with dignity will determine whether departing employees become alumni advocates or vocal detractors of the business in the future. Alumni is the relationship after departure. Former employees who had a positive experience become valuable, ongoing referral sources, boomerang hires, and brand advocates.

Note that the experience at each stage has a compounding effect: a strong recruitment experience sets expectations, onboarding either confirms or undermines these expectations, and the compounding effect of each subsequent stage determines whether employees stay and thrive or become disillusioned and leave. Being clear and honest up front, and living up to those promises, has a huge impact on employee experience, satisfaction, and retention.

What shapes employee experience

While each of the seven stages above has a definite impact (for good or bad) on employee experience, company management relationships are perhaps the single most important.

Manager and leadership impact

In modern workplaces, managers are the single strongest driver of daily employee experience — more than compensation, more than culture initiatives, more than perks. The relationship between an employee and their immediate manager shapes nearly every dimension of their experience.

Managers are the single strongest driver of daily employee experience — more than compensation, more than culture initiatives, more than perks.

Good managers enhance the employee experience by creating psychological safety, providing clear expectations, giving consistent and actionable feedback, advocating for the employee’s development, and communicating with transparency even when the news is hard or corrections need to be made.

On the other hand, poor managers create ambiguity, withhold feedback until it’s negative or punitive, take credit and deflect blame where it isn’t deserved, and signal to employees that the organization doesn’t actually value them.

Effective leadership communication — not just what members of company leadership say but how they listen, how they respond to disagreement, and how they model the values the organization claims to hold — is the most visible signal of whether there is an environment of positive employee experience in a company.

Culture, DEI, and belonging

Company culture is not what is written on a wall or at the front of the onboarding manual. It’s the aggregation of daily interactions, decisions, and behaviors that tell employees what the organization actually values. When stated company values differ from an employee’s lived experience, trust erodes faster than any engagement initiative or hastily offered perk can rebuild it.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) needs to be genuine and intentionally built-in: true inclusion is not a program or one-time initiative. It’s whether every employee feels seen, valued, and able to contribute fully regardless of their background. When inclusion is lacking, the employee experience is fundamentally different for employees from underrepresented groups, and that difference shows up in retention and KPI data.

Belonging is the dimension of DEI that most directly shapes daily experience. This is encapsulated in whether people feel they are a genuinely valued part of the team, not just tolerated within it. Organizations that invest in belonging create conditions where people bring their best selves to work, and all parties benefit from it.

The quality of internal communications is a valid culture signal: the way organizations communicate internally — transparently, directly, and consistently — is how culture is transmitted and fostered. When internal comms are opaque, inconsistent, incomplete, or filtered, employees fill the gaps with assumptions that are rarely positive.

Technology and digital employee experience

For most knowledge workers today, the digital employee experience is the employee experience. The quality of the tools and technology they use every day determines whether they feel empowered and connected, or frustrated and isolated.

For many businesses, technology friction is a hidden experience cost. When employees need to spend hours searching for information, switching between disconnected tools trying to make poor or incompatible technology work right, and attending meetings that could have been asynchronous updates, the cumulative drain on employees’ energy and motivation is significant (and results in negative outcomes in employee experience, satisfaction, and retention).

What good digital employee experience looks like: tools that reduce friction rather than create it, information that is findable without requiring complicated processes, communication channels that match the purpose of the conversation, and automation that removes low-value, repetitive work so people can focus on what matters.

One aspect that doesn’t get enough attention is that poor knowledge sharing systems create inherent inequality among employees. Organizations that don’t invest in effective, structured knowledge sharing force employees to rediscover information that already exists — creating an imbalance between employees with the right network access and those without it.

Holistic employee well-being

Employee well-being doesn’t just relate to physical health or related benefits. It encompasses mental health, financial security, appropriate work-life boundaries, and the basic sense that the organization prioritizes employees as well-rounded, happy people, not just as productive units.

Keeping workload at the levels described during recruiting and maintaining distinct and appropriate work-life boundaries are important priorities. One of the most direct ways organizations damage employee well-being is through chronic overwork, unclear expectations about expected worker availability schedules, and cultures that treat visible “busyness” as a proxy for actual performance.

Smart companies know that employees who are well-supported perform better and longer. On the other hand, organizations that treat well-being as a cost to manage rather than an investment in productivity and employee satisfaction consistently see higher turnover and lower output, ironically not despite their focus on efficiency, but as a result of it.

Moments that matter and personalization

Not all employee experience moments are equal. Some may be routine or less important, but some are pivotal: the first week, a promotion decision, a performance conversation, treatment during employee bereavement, a reorganization — these are just some examples of potentially crucial moments in employee experience. How the organization shows up at these moments helps define the employee’s perception of whether they are genuinely valued.

Let’s talk a bit about personalization. Generic employee experience programs treat all employees impersonally and don’t often create real value or moments that matter. High-performing organizations recognize that different life stages, career paths, and personal circumstances call for different kinds of support. For example, a new parent needs different flexibility allowances than a recent college grad might, just as a mid-career employee considering an internal move needs different development support than someone who is new to the role.

So, it’s important to work toward designing these “moments that matter,” rather than just responding to them. Companies that get this right have thought in advance about what support looks like at each pivotal moment, so the response is prepared and truly valued by employees, not improvised at the last minute and ultimately inadequate (or even awkward).

How to improve employee experience

Improvement begins with listening to current employees. You can’t design a better employee experience without understanding the current one, including where it breaks down, which touchpoints are creating friction, and which moments matter most to your specific employees.

Some practical ideas for improvement include:

Measure the right things. Pulse surveys that ask about employee experience (How supported do you feel? How clear is your work purpose?) rather than just general satisfaction are more valuable. Look for patterns across employee lifecycle stages.

Pulse surveys that ask about employee experience (How supported do you feel? How clear is your work purpose?) rather than just general satisfaction are more valuable. Look for patterns across employee lifecycle stages. Fix the most visible frictions first. The daily irritants that erode employee experience most quickly are often the simplest to address: unclear communication, hard-to-find information, unnecessary meetings, poor work-life balance, and slow equipment or unsuitable technology solutions.

The daily irritants that erode employee experience most quickly are often the simplest to address: unclear communication, hard-to-find information, unnecessary meetings, poor work-life balance, and slow equipment or unsuitable technology solutions. Develop managers deliberately. Since managers influence daily employee experience more than anything else, investing in manager coaching, communication training, and feedback skills produces exponential returns.

Since managers influence daily employee experience more than anything else, investing in manager coaching, communication training, and feedback skills produces exponential returns. Close the gap between stated and lived values. When employees see the organization’s claimed values violated in daily practice, it erodes trust faster than any well-being or culture initiative can restore it. Company culture improvement starts with demonstrated and consistent behavior, not messaging.

When employees see the organization’s claimed values violated in daily practice, it erodes trust faster than any well-being or culture initiative can restore it. Company culture improvement starts with demonstrated and consistent behavior, not messaging. Personalize high-stakes moments. Identify the moments that matter most in your organization and design deliberate, structured support for each one — onboarding, promotion decisions, difficult conversations, and exits, for example.

Why employee experience drives business results

The business case for prioritizing employee experience is well-documented, but many companies are still failing at making it a part of their foundational structure. Organizations that invest in positive employee experience outperform those that don’t in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. (How happy employees feel at work directly affects how they behave with customers as well as with colleagues.)

Voluntary turnover is one of the most expensive (and most preventable) costs in most organizations. The primary driver of departure is rarely a lack of compensation. Rather, it’s poor manager quality, unhealthy company culture, and lack of development opportunity, all of which are employee experience problems with employee experience solutions.

Employees who have a positive experience are more engaged, more creative, and more productive. They are also more likely to go above their minimum required contribution, which is where most organizational performance actually lives.

Employer branding is essentially employee experience made visible. The experience employees have determines what they say about the organization when they chat about their current position, when they leave, when they speak with candidates, and when they post about the company publicly.

Improve the employee experience with Slack

Remember, employee experience improves when the daily friction of work decreases. When people can find the information they need, can communicate without switching between ten tools, feel connected to their team regardless of where they work, and can communicate asynchronously instead of spending needless hours in meetings, everyone benefits. Slack reduces the technology friction that quietly erodes employee experience, particularly for distributed and hybrid teams. Get the best employee experience with Slack.

Employee experience FAQs