Getting started with Block Kit for the non-developer

This webinar is best for:
- HR professionals
- Marketers
- Media professionals
- People managers
- Slack champions
Internal comms teams love Block Kit too! Learn how to unlock a new way of creating “attention grabbing” messages in Slack with Block Kit Builder.
Block Kit is a UI framework for Slack apps. However, any user can access Block Kit Builder to construct messages for use in Slack by stacking “blocks,” visual components that can be stacked and arranged to create app layouts. Block Kit Builder has a menu of blocks to choose from to make building easy!
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