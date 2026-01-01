Mirrors with objects representing Block Kit
Webinar

Getting started with Block Kit for the non-developer

Unlock a new way of creating “attention grabbing” messages in Slack with Block Kit Builder

55 min

O webinar é voltado para:

  • Profissionais de RH
  • Profissionais de marketing
  • Profissionais da mídia
  • Gestores de pessoas
  • Especialistas do Slack

Internal comms teams love Block Kit too! Learn how to unlock a new way of creating “attention grabbing” messages in Slack with Block Kit Builder.

Block Kit is a UI framework for Slack apps. However, any user can access Block Kit Builder to construct messages for use in Slack by stacking “blocks,” visual components that can be stacked and arranged to create app layouts. Block Kit Builder has a menu of blocks to choose from to make building easy!

Palestrantes em destaque:

Elizabeth KinseySr. Marketing Manager, Community, Slack
Christine McHoneSr. Principal Success Manager, Slack

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