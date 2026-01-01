Getting started with Block Kit for the non-developer

このウェビナーの対象者 :

Internal comms teams love Block Kit too! Learn how to unlock a new way of creating “attention grabbing” messages in Slack with Block Kit Builder.

Block Kit is a UI framework for Slack apps. However, any user can access Block Kit Builder to construct messages for use in Slack by stacking “blocks,” visual components that can be stacked and arranged to create app layouts. Block Kit Builder has a menu of blocks to choose from to make building easy!

このウェビナーで聞けること : How to format messages using Block Kit

How to send them to Slack channels

How to create templates

注目のスピーカー :