Navigating the new remote work reality with Slack leadership

This webinar is best for:
- Business decision makers
- Technology professionals
We’re inspired and humbled by how organizations worldwide are bringing teams together in Slack. We’ve seen companies, universities and nonprofits align around new priorities in a matter of days, or even hours.
As part of a virtual keynote for Enterprise Connect, a conference for communications and collaboration leaders, Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield, Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua and VP and General Manager of Platform Brian Elliott explore how companies are leveraging Slack to transition their teams into a remote workforce, all while maintaining employee engagement and productivity.
Watch the full presentation by clicking the “view webinar” button above.
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