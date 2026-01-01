Lines connecting to different peoples picture
Webinar

Navigating the new remote work reality with Slack leadership

Learn how companies are leveraging Slack to transition their teams into a remote workforce

30 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • ビジネスの意思決定者
  • テクノロジー担当者

We’re inspired and humbled by how organizations worldwide are bringing teams together in Slack. We’ve seen companies, universities and nonprofits align around new priorities in a matter of days, or even hours.

As part of a virtual keynote for Enterprise Connect, a conference for communications and collaboration leaders, Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield, Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua and VP and General Manager of Platform Brian Elliott explore how companies are leveraging Slack to transition their teams into a remote workforce, all while maintaining employee engagement and productivity. 

Watch the full presentation by clicking the “view webinar” button above.

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る