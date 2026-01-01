Navigating the new remote work reality with Slack leadership

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 비즈니스 의사 결정자
- 기술 전문가
We’re inspired and humbled by how organizations worldwide are bringing teams together in Slack. We’ve seen companies, universities and nonprofits align around new priorities in a matter of days, or even hours.
As part of a virtual keynote for Enterprise Connect, a conference for communications and collaboration leaders, Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield, Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua and VP and General Manager of Platform Brian Elliott explore how companies are leveraging Slack to transition their teams into a remote workforce, all while maintaining employee engagement and productivity.
Watch the full presentation by clicking the "view webinar" button above.
