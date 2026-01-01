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Webinar

Navigating the new remote work reality with Slack leadership

Learn how companies are leveraging Slack to transition their teams into a remote workforce

30 min

Cette conférence en ligne s’adresse de préférence à :

  • Décisionnaires de l’entreprise
  • Professionnels de la technologie

We’re inspired and humbled by how organizations worldwide are bringing teams together in Slack. We’ve seen companies, universities and nonprofits align around new priorities in a matter of days, or even hours.

As part of a virtual keynote for Enterprise Connect, a conference for communications and collaboration leaders, Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield, Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua and VP and General Manager of Platform Brian Elliott explore how companies are leveraging Slack to transition their teams into a remote workforce, all while maintaining employee engagement and productivity. 

Watch the full presentation by clicking the “view webinar” button above.

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