Lines connecting to different peoples picture
Webinar

Navigating the new remote work reality with Slack leadership

Learn how companies are leveraging Slack to transition their teams into a remote workforce

30 分鐘

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

  • Business decision makers
  • Technology professionals

We’re inspired and humbled by how organizations worldwide are bringing teams together in Slack. We’ve seen companies, universities and nonprofits align around new priorities in a matter of days, or even hours.

As part of a virtual keynote for Enterprise Connect, a conference for communications and collaboration leaders, Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield, Chief Product Officer Tamar Yehoshua and VP and General Manager of Platform Brian Elliott explore how companies are leveraging Slack to transition their teams into a remote workforce, all while maintaining employee engagement and productivity. 

Watch the full presentation by clicking the “view webinar” button above.

