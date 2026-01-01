On your desktop, Slack will automatically detect the layout of your keyboard to make sure the app is in sync. If for some reason Slack can't detect what keyboard you're using, you’ll have the option to manually adjust your keyboard preference.

Note: The preference to select your keyboard layout can only be set if Slack can't detect the keyboard you're using.



Select your keyboard layout

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Select Language & region. Under Keyboard layout, open the drop-down menu to select an option.

Tip: If you use keyboard shortcuts to navigate Slack, there are a few that may differ depending on the keyboard layout you’ve chosen.