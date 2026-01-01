If any fees owed to Slack by Customer (excluding amounts disputed reasonably and in good faith) are twenty-eight (28) days or more overdue, Slack may, without limiting Slack’s other rights and remedies, downgrade any fee-based Services to free plans until those amounts are paid in full, so long as we have given Customer ten (10) or more days’ prior notice that its account is overdue. Notwithstanding Customer’s agreement with Slack, Customer acknowledges and agrees that a downgrade will result in a decrease in certain features and functionality and potential loss of access to Customer Data, as illustrated by comparing the plans on slack.com/pricing.