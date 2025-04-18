Instant messaging has become the go-to for workplace communication—but that doesn’t mean every tool is built the same. Whether you’re choosing between simple team messaging apps or all-in-one business chat tools, it’s worth asking: what does your team need?

If you’re looking at business instant messaging platforms, you’ll find plenty of solid options for fast, real-time conversation. But the best tools go further. They help teams collaborate, stay aligned, and move work forward—not just exchange quick messages. Here’s what you need to know about finding the right fit, how they compare, and what sets a full work operating system (OS) like Slack apart from standalone chat platforms.

What’s the difference between a work operating system and a business instant messaging app?

Instant messaging is a form of digital, written communication that happens in real time. Instant messaging (also known as IM-based) tools ensure fast, structured communication without the formality of emails (and cluttered inboxes).

To IM someone, just sign into your chosen messaging platform, select someone from your contact list, and initiate a chat. Sending a message delivers it instantly to your recipient, who gets a notification of the message, often accompanied by a sound and an icon badge.

While instant messaging simplifies day-to-day communication, it doesn’t necessarily increase productivity. A work OS offers instant messaging as well as features that:

Streamline workplace messaging in one secure, searchable location that’s accessible from desktop and mobile

Integrate with your existing apps and tools

Automate routine work without requiring coding skills

Unlock even more productivity with secure artificial intelligence

Choosing the right business instant messaging tool for your business

With so many corporate messaging apps to choose from, you might not know where to start. Consider these four factors to help you choose the right system for your workplace.

1. Scalability and customization options

Your team and operations will evolve, and so will your needs from your tech stack. The best work OS or business instant messaging apps are ones that can grow with you.

Look for tools that offer flexible pricing tiers and have the potential to support more users and expanded needs. Check if they can handle distributed teams, include external stakeholders, and offer features that are specific to your industry.

Likewise, the tool you select must be customizable. Whether that’s the language, regions, notification sounds, or even integrations to extend its capabilities—your tool needs to fit your requirements.

2. User-friendly interface and mobile accessibility

The best work OS and team messaging apps simplify and speed up communication. That begins with an intuitive, chat-based user interface that makes it easy to navigate the tool and become proficient. A smooth navigational experience also reduces friction and eases the implementation process.

Plus, business chat tools must be available on Android and iOS. That enables your team to stay connected on the go, with smartphone notifications ensuring messages are read quickly.

3. Reliable customer support and training

Even with an easy-to-use tool, your team will need training when adopting it at a business level. Look for business instant messaging apps that offer online or in-person training on purchase.

Also, look at the customer support options and explore reviews from existing customers to find out if the team is effective at solving user problems quickly.

4. App integrations

Whatever communication medium you use, it probably won’t be a one-and-done solution. Your team will likely need other tools too, to manage workflows, schedule events, and track tasks—and your business chat platform should play nicely with those tools. Keep the following integration considerations in mind:

Does the corporate messaging app integrate with other software your company already uses?

Does it contain APIs that you can leverage into custom integrations?

Does it have an app directory you can use to find integration options and add apps?

5 business chat tools to consider

Some work operating systems and instant messaging platforms stand out as the best in the market. Let’s take a closer look at them.

The following list is curated from G2, which scores software based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. G2 uses a five-star system focused on usability, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top contenders for streamlining knowledge access, improving collaboration, and helping teams work smarter.

1. Slack

Best for: Teams seeking a comprehensive communication platform with robust integration capabilities.

Slack is an AI-powered operating system for work that brings your people, knowledge, and tools together in a single, intuitive, and user-friendly environment. Slack builds on that foundation with no-code automation features and—for customers who purchase the generative AI offering—Slack AI, to deliver big results.

With Slack, you can create channels to organize your work and keep all related conversations in one place—no more endless searches needed. Here are some features that stand out:

Huddles for voice and video calling that allow users to share screens during digital meetings

Voice notes and clips to deliver messages asynchronously

Canvas for jotting down quick notes during meetings

Slack Connect to extend channel-based messaging to external collaborators

Workflow Builder to automate routine tasks

Integrations with over 2,600 apps and tools

Easy file sharing in chats and channels

Features to schedule messages and catch up with the latest messages

Ability to create to-do lists and assign tasks to people within Slack

Accessibility settings to control zoom level, animations, and keyboard shortcuts

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 34,177 G2 reviews)​

Pros:

User-friendly interface: Users appreciate Slack’s intuitive design, which simplifies team communication and collaboration.​

Integration capabilities: Slack integrates seamlessly with various tools, enhancing workflow efficiency.​

Customizable features : The platform offers customizable features such as creating channels for specific topics or projects, which helps in organizing conversations effectively.​

Cons:

Notification management: Some users mention that notifications can occasionally feel overwhelming, especially in larger workspaces, but note that customization options help tailor alerts to individual preferences.

Advanced features onboarding: While Slack’s core functions are intuitive, a few users point out that getting the most out of advanced features may take a bit of exploration or team training.

Pricing

Free

Pro: $7.25/user per month

Business+: $12.50/user per month

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack AI: $10/user per month

2. Zoho Cliq

Best for: Organizations looking for a secure and reliable communication tool with video conferencing capabilities.

This business instant messaging app is ideal for users of the Zoho Suite, as it integrates seamlessly with all its tools, ensuring smooth adoption. Additionally, it supports various integrations with file management, customer support, marketing, productivity, and dev-ops tools.

Key features include:

Channels for individual teams or cross-departmental collaboration

Live events for companywide gatherings and events

Multi-chat or single-chat views

Text chat, voice chat, video meetings, and screen sharing features

Access control and integrated enterprise mobility management

Branding and custom domain to personalize the UI

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (Based on 284 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Security and reliability: Users commend Zoho Cliq for its secure and dependable messaging and video conferencing features.

Cross-device compatibility: The application works seamlessly across various devices, facilitating communication for teams operating in different time zones.

Ease of use: Zoho Cliq’s simple and clean interface, combined with its robust feature set, enhances user experience and productivity.

Cons:

Initial setup assistance: Some users mention the need for assistance during the initial setup, indicating that onboarding might require additional support.

Limited customization options: A few users feel that the platform could offer more customization options to better suit their specific needs.

Pricing

Free

Standard: $16.20/user per month (up to 25 users)

Professional: $1.80/user per month (minimum 10 users)

Enterprise: $3.60/user per month (minimum 10 users)



3. Flock

Best for: Teams seeking an intuitive communication tool with features for organizing conversations by projects or topics.

Flock helps you streamline communications in your workspace with channel-based communication. It’s built for scale, supporting up to 500,000 users in a single team. Here are its major features:

Voice and video conferencing features and recording voice notes

Easy file sharing, including images, apps, videos, and links

Polls, reminders, and to-dos

Personalized onboarding and 24/7 customer support

Integrations with apps like Jira, Google Analytics, Asana, and Google Drive

Restricted and one-way announcement channels

Smartphone apps for iOS and Android

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (Based on 273 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Intuitive user interface: Users praise Flock’s easy-to-use and intuitive design, which facilitates quick adoption.

Organized conversations: The ability to create topic-based channels helps teams stay focused and organized.

Productivity tools: Features like quick surveys and reminders keep teams informed and on track with deadlines.

Cons:

Limited integrations: Some users express a desire for more integrations with other tools to enhance workflow.

Notification management: A few users mention challenges in managing notifications effectively, leading to potential distractions.

Flock supports integration with Slack, enabling seamless communication across platforms for hybrid or transitioning teams.



Pricing

Free

Pro: $4.50/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing



4. RingCentral

Best for: Businesses and remote teams in need of a reliable platform for video conferencing and team messaging.

RingCentral offers voice and video chat features and integrates them into the team chat app. You can use this platform to share files, connect with external stakeholders, and set up virtual meetings. Let’s look at its main features:

Numerous pre-built integrations to extend the tool’s functionality

Ability to build custom workflows using APIs

Content search feature with powerful filters

Possible to add members using their email addresses

Ability to assign tasks with built-in task management features

Apps for desktops, Mac, Android, and iOS

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars (Based on 381 G2 reviews)

Pros:

High-quality video and audio: Users appreciate the platform’s reliable video and audio quality, which is crucial for effective communication.

Comprehensive features: RingCentral Video offers a suite of tools, including screen sharing and team messaging, enhancing collaboration.

Intuitive interface: The user-friendly design makes scheduling and joining meetings straightforward.

Cons:

Connectivity issues: Some users report occasional call lags, freezes, or drops, even with a stable internet connection.

Customer support: A few users mention challenges with customer support responsiveness and issue resolution.

With the Slack integration for RingCentral users can initiate video calls or check availability directly from Slack, streamlining communication.

Pricing

RingCentral Video Pro: Free

RingCentral Video Pro+: $10/user per month

RingEX Core: $20/user per month

RingEX Advance: $25/user per month

RingEX Ultra: $35/user per month

5. Zoom

Best for: Organizations requiring a user-friendly platform for video conferencing and team communication.

Zoom offers video conferencing and team chat features within a unified platform. It supports file sharing, communication with external stakeholders, and virtual meeting scheduling. While widely used for video calls, it also includes messaging and collaboration tools. Its main features include:

Range of integrations: Offers pre-built integrations with common tools to extend its functionality.

API access: Users can build simple custom workflows via available APIs.

Search functionality: Includes a basic content search feature with filters to help locate past conversations or files.

User onboarding: New users can be added via email invitations.

Task features: Basic task assignment and tracking features are available, though not as advanced as dedicated project management tools.

Cross-platform support: Available on desktop and mobile apps across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 56,147 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Ease of use: Users find Zoom Workplace to be straightforward and user-friendly, facilitating quick adoption across teams.

Reliable performance: The platform is praised for its reliability during meetings, with minimal issues reported.

Cross-device accessibility: Zoom Workplace is accessible from various devices, allowing for flexible communication options.

Cons:

Audio/video quality variations: Some users note that audio and video quality can vary, particularly in areas with limited bandwidth.

Feature limitations in free version: Users mention that certain advanced features are restricted to the paid version, which may limit functionality for some teams.

The Slack integration for Zoom allows users to start or join meetings directly from Slack, making it easy to switch between messaging and video conferencing.

Give your business the work OS edge with Slack

Today’s business landscape requires agility, the right tools to get the job done, and, most importantly, seamless communication. That’s where Slack stands out.

Slack elevates business instant messaging with async collaboration tools, third-party app integrations, and a wide selection of unique, useful features.



This article is for informational purposes only. This article features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.