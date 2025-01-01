Technology with clouds on the screens representing IT
Build on Slack to supercharge IT

Hear how Salesforce IT boosts productivity using Slack —automating processes, integrating systems and building custom apps for the business

40 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Technology professionals

Business teams are increasingly looking to IT as strategic partners to co-create processes and tools that will drive growth amid uncertainty.

How can you best partner with your stakeholders to unlock productivity while increasing ROI on your tech stack?

Hear how the Salesforce IT team has leveraged the Slack platform to automate processes, integrate systems and build custom apps to drive productivity for our business partners.

Featured speakers:

Kelsey CollinsSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Robbie BirbeckSr. Director, Engineering Manager, Salesforce
Sarah MaddenProduct Manager, Salesforce

