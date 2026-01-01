Build on Slack to supercharge IT

This webinar is best for:

Business teams are increasingly looking to IT as strategic partners to co-create processes and tools that will drive growth amid uncertainty.

How can you best partner with your stakeholders to unlock productivity while increasing ROI on your tech stack?

Hear how the Salesforce IT team has leveraged the Slack platform to automate processes, integrate systems and build custom apps to drive productivity for our business partners.

Things you’ll learn: How to build great Slack experiences

How to design automations that drive productivity and cost savings

How to incorporate stakeholders in your design process

