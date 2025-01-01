Build on Slack to supercharge IT

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Technology professionals
Business teams are increasingly looking to IT as strategic partners to co-create processes and tools that will drive growth amid uncertainty.
How can you best partner with your stakeholders to unlock productivity while increasing ROI on your tech stack?
Hear how the Salesforce IT team has leveraged the Slack platform to automate processes, integrate systems and build custom apps to drive productivity for our business partners.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
SalesforceSr. Director, Engineering ManagerRobbie Birbeck
SalesforceProduct ManagerSarah Madden
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！