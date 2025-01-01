Technology with clouds on the screens representing IT
Webinar

Build on Slack to supercharge IT

Hear how Salesforce IT boosts productivity using Slack —automating processes, integrating systems and building custom apps for the business

40 分钟

本次网络会议最适合于：

  • Technology professionals

Business teams are increasingly looking to IT as strategic partners to co-create processes and tools that will drive growth amid uncertainty.

How can you best partner with your stakeholders to unlock productivity while increasing ROI on your tech stack?

Hear how the Salesforce IT team has leveraged the Slack platform to automate processes, integrate systems and build custom apps to drive productivity for our business partners.

演讲嘉宾：

SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
SalesforceSr. Director, Engineering ManagerRobbie Birbeck
SalesforceProduct ManagerSarah Madden

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

太棒了！

非常感谢你提供反馈！

收到！

感谢你提供反馈。

糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！

Related Events