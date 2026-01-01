Build on Slack to supercharge IT

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Technology professionals
Business teams are increasingly looking to IT as strategic partners to co-create processes and tools that will drive growth amid uncertainty.
How can you best partner with your stakeholders to unlock productivity while increasing ROI on your tech stack?
Hear how the Salesforce IT team has leveraged the Slack platform to automate processes, integrate systems and build custom apps to drive productivity for our business partners.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
SalesforceSr. Director, Engineering ManagerRobbie Birbeck
SalesforceProduct ManagerSarah Madden
