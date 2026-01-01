Build on Slack to supercharge IT

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 기술 전문가
Business teams are increasingly looking to IT as strategic partners to co-create processes and tools that will drive growth amid uncertainty.
How can you best partner with your stakeholders to unlock productivity while increasing ROI on your tech stack?
Hear how the Salesforce IT team has leveraged the Slack platform to automate processes, integrate systems and build custom apps to drive productivity for our business partners.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.