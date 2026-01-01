The Slack blog
Slack search powers visibility and compliance across your organisation
With Slack search and Agentforce, the information that you need is always at your fingertips.
FAQ: Slack’s Marketplace review process
This guide provides insight into the review process for apps listed in the Slack Marketplace.
Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum
Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack
Make work flow faster with Slack’s new platform
Developers and teams can transform work with new ways to automate tasks and connect siloed systems
A new mode for quicker code
With Slack, BT has simplified how its tech teams work and collaborate
Accelerating customer growth and retention for Slack partners
Learn how platform features announced at Frontiers help developers reach and engage more people
Introducing a faster, simpler way to build Slack apps
A next-generation set of features makes it easier to build, manage and deploy custom Slack apps