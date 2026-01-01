The Slack blog

Developers

Slack search powers visibility and compliance across your organisation

With Slack search and Agentforce, the information that you need is always at your fingertips.

Keep it in-house: Leveraging private files for image blocks with Slack’s Block Kit

FAQ: Slack’s Marketplace review process

This guide provides insight into the review process for apps listed in the Slack Marketplace.

Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum

Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack

Make work flow faster with Slack’s new platform

Developers and teams can transform work with new ways to automate tasks and connect siloed systems

A new mode for quicker code

With Slack, BT has simplified how its tech teams work and collaborate

Accelerating customer growth and retention for Slack partners

Learn how platform features announced at Frontiers help developers reach and engage more people

Introducing a faster, simpler way to build Slack apps

A next-generation set of features makes it easier to build, manage and deploy custom Slack apps