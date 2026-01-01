The Slack Blog

Developers

Developers

Slack Search Powers Visibility and Compliance Across Your Organization

With Slack search and Agentforce, the information you need is always at your fingertips.

Developers

Keep it in-house: Leveraging private files for image blocks with Slack’s Block Kit

Developers

What is a Knowledge Graph?

Learn what a knowledge graph is, how it connects information through meaning, and why it improves search, discovery, and AI insights.

Developers

The Rise of Software Engineering Agents in Slack

Shared context in Slack is a key advantage that helps people and agents build better products and ship them faster.

Developers

FAQ: Slack’s Marketplace review process

This guide provides insight into the review process for apps listed in the Slack Marketplace

Developers

Building the future of work with the new Slack Community Forum

Head of community Elizabeth Kinsey shares why we created a space for users to get more out of Slack

Developers

Socket to me

Build custom Slack integrations on-premise with Socket Mode

Developers

Sharpen your Slack development skills through our new sample Tasks app

Go far beyond “hello world” by diving into our open-sourced, fully fleshed out sample app for Slack developers

Developers

Supercharge your productivity with 25+ new AI apps in Slack

Put AI to work across use cases like content creation, market research, sales management, DevOps, IT, HR, and more.

Building for the App Directory

Get started with tips on distributing your app through the Slack App Directory

Learn more