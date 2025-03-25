Knowledge management: the secret sauce of productivity

Looking for a file in your company’s Dropbox or Google Drive can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Having tons of information is great—but if it’s hard to find or messy to navigate, it doesn’t help anyone. That’s why it’s so important for companies to have clear processes in place to gather, organize, and share information to improve the knowledge base of the entire team. That’s where knowledge management comes in, also known as information management. What is knowledge management? Knowledge management is the process of capturing, organizing, sharing, and using knowledge within an organization to improve efficiency and decision-making. It connects people who have valuable knowledge or information within an organization with the people who seek it. When the practice of knowledge management emerged in the 1990s, it was primarily focused on the field of information technology. Now, however, innovation and collaboration are its main purposes. Leaders across businesses, not just in IT, are increasingly paying attention to the tools that their teams use. Here’s a window into what an organized knowledge management process looks like and how it can help team members be more productive. To accomplish this goal, there are four objectives that a company must achieve: Capture knowledge

Improve knowledge access

Enhance the knowledge environment

Manage knowledge as an asset

Explicit vs. Tacit Knowledge in Knowledge Management

In general, there are two categories of knowledge for leaders to think about when determining how to increase the organizational knowledge base of their workforce: explicit knowledge and tacit knowledge.

Explicit knowledge is easy to communicate and understand. It consists of factual material such as data, how-to guides, and memos. Just about anyone can share and receive explicit knowledge, making it relatively simple to create a knowledge management system around it.

Tacit knowledge, on the other hand, is experiential and intuitive know-how that isn’t easily translated from one person to another. This category includes cultural beliefs, values, and attitudes.

According to organizational learning expert Jerry L. Wellman, tacit knowledge is generally considered more valuable than explicit knowledge because it can lead to breakthroughs in the workplace. That said, it can be harder to organize and share tacit knowledge with others. Here are a few ways it can be dispersed in the workplace:

Detailed onboarding documents and 30-day plans

Company-wide mentoring program

Weekly one-on-ones with team leads

Departmental office hours

Town hall meetings

Software and tools that facilitate meetings and collaboration

Types of knowledge management tools and systems

A knowledge management system is anything you use to store and manage knowledge. This includes files, documents, and even emails or instant messages. Basically, any form of communication that conveys important information about your organization.

A good knowledge management system makes it easy to summarize, store, and retrieve knowledge, as well as encourage learning within the organization. Here are some of the more common knowledge management system examples to consider.

Document manager

Organizing knowledge typically requires the creation of documents, videos, PDFs, or other forms of content. Inexpensive tools like Google Drive and Dropbox are useful for organizing content into folders for anyone in the company to view.

These tools, however, can be limited in their search capability. Consider the size of your company when weighing the pros and cons of various document managers.

Content database

While larger companies may rely on documents for knowledge sharing, it can be more difficult to scale their use as a primary method. With internal wiki software such as Confluence, for instance, the organization can include all forms of content for more efficient storage and access.

Collaborative software

While document managers and content databases can help with large-scale knowledge management, they fall short when it comes to day-to-day information sharing.

Collaborative software and instant messaging platforms make it easy for people to share both explicit and tacit information in real time. This helps not only to improve team collaboration but also to disseminate time-sensitive information on a grand scale.

Productive benefits of effective knowledge management

According to Slack’s 2023 State of Work report, a lack of clarity around roles and decision-making often leads employees to overcompensate—63% say they keep their status active even when not working. This highlights a growing need for better knowledge management. When teams have clear access to the right information—like who’s responsible for what and where key decisions are documented—they can work more efficiently and feel less pressure to perform visibility-based work.

A lack of transparency in how knowledge is shared and used to make decisions often leads to gaps in employee knowledge. It also chokes off opportunities for growth and innovation. If everyone is on the same page, they can work together to improve the organization’s explicit and tacit knowledge bases.

Here are some of the key benefits of knowledge management in any organization:

1. Sharing knowledge can lead to better understanding

Access to the right information, both explicit and tacit, is critical to effective business decision-making. When information is held by only a few, the potential for innovation is limited to what those individuals can create.

When leaders expand knowledge sharing to the entire organization, especially one with diversity in experiences and culture, it opens the door to a powerful flow of unique and potentially valuable ideas.

2. Centralized knowledge boosts process efficiency

Every business is made up of countless processes that both leaders and their people execute every day. But if one team member consistently produces superior work, their best practices should be shared to elevate the performance of the entire team. This illustrates the importance of a robust knowledge management system to equip every employee to do their best work.

3. Shared knowledge cultivates agreement around essential goals

Whether it’s short-term objectives and key results or long-term company-wide goals, it’s hard for employees to be entirely on board if they don’t have the information used to create those goals.

With a great knowledge management system in place, you’ll have an easier time motivating people throughout the organization to agree on key goals. You’ll also be giving them the resources they need to accomplish them.

4. Making tacit knowledge visible promotes collaboration and improves working relationships

Diversity can be a valuable component of a workplace. But that happens only when individuals have a channel to share their diverse experiences, values, and beliefs with others.

By gathering, organizing, and sharing tacit knowledge with the right tools at work, you can provide an environment where people can establish more meaningful relationships. The result is increased trust between team members and a more satisfied and productive team overall.

How to establish a successful knowledge management system

Knowledge management best practices can help improve business productivity and collaboration in your organization. But, it’s a good idea to have a strategy to maximize its effectiveness. Here are some ways to do that.

1. Create a culture of collaboration

A big roadblock to an effective knowledge management system is having a company culture of under-sharing. People are naturally resistant to change, and some may be unwilling to share their tacit knowledge with others.

It’s not enough to implement a knowledge management system and expect things to improve. Leaders need to be more transparent about their decisions and experiences. Additionally, leaders should encourage a culture of collaboration at every level of the organization.

2. Identify your experts

You may be tempted to assign one person or team as the gatekeeper for your organization’s knowledge management system. But it’s likely that you have experts in every department and on multiple levels.

Take your time to identify subject-matter experts who can offer the best information for the rest of the team. Then establish a process for them to regularly share their knowledge with the rest of the organization.

3. Focus on the meaningful

Creating a knowledge base for your organization can be overwhelming. Instead of focusing on sharing everything, prioritize types of information that can boost innovation and productivity. Over time, you’ll be able to fill in the gaps.

4. Be adaptable

Finding the right tools for knowledge management can be difficult, especially because the size and needs of your business can change over time. If you find that the tools you’re using aren’t a great fit, don’t settle.

Try out different tools to determine which ones are the best fit for your current needs and provide you with room to scale.

AI in Knowledge Management

AI is making knowledge management a lot easier. Instead of relying on people to manually organize everything, AI tools can help sort information, suggest useful content, and even answer common questions. It saves time, helps teams find what they need faster, and keeps knowledge flowing across the organization.

Enterprise search in Slack, available for Enterprise Grid plans, lets you find answers based on an analysis of conversations, connected files, and connected third-party apps in Slack. The best part is you never have to switch apps to use it.

Knowledge management is shaping the future of work

Leaders must champion transparency across the board as knowledge management becomes increasingly important for driving innovation and collaboration. This includes transparency around company financials and strategies, as well as lessons learned.

For companies looking to stay competitive and keep employees engaged, establishing an effective knowledge management system is an essential ingredient for productivity and success.