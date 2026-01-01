See how Slack and Microsoft 365 work together.
See how Slack organises your Microsoft 365 tools, so you can find Outlook emails and jump into Teams calls without having to open any new tabs.
- Search across Outlook directly from Slack
- Launch Teams calls from any channel
- Preview OneDrive files instantly
Watch the two-minute demo 🍿
Don’t take our word for it. Thousands of G2 reviews agree.
‘Slack allows our people to bring their authentic selves to work and build community. From automations to bots to integrations, it’s also a true developer’s platform. We absolutely love Slack.’
‘Before Slack, decisions got lost across email and Teams conversations. Now, context lives in channels – searchable, connected to the record and tied to the workflow. We move faster because the information our teams and AI need is always right there.’
‘We think of Slack as the connective layer across our ecosystem. Microsoft 365 remains foundational, and Slack complements that by bringing coordination and visibility into the flow of work – each playing to its strengths.’
‘Slack allows our people to bring their authentic selves to work and build community. From automations to bots to integrations, it’s also a true developer’s platform. We absolutely love Slack.’
‘Before Slack, decisions got lost across email and Teams conversations. Now, context lives in channels – searchable, connected to the record and tied to the workflow. We move faster because the information our teams and AI need is always right there.’
‘We think of Slack as the connective layer across our ecosystem. Microsoft 365 remains foundational, and Slack complements that by bringing coordination and visibility into the flow of work – each playing to its strengths.’
2 G2 Microsoft Teams Reviews & Product Details Nov 2025