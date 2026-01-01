See how Slack and Microsoft 365 work together.

See how Slack organizes your Microsoft 365 tools, so you can find Outlook emails and jump into Teams calls without having to open any new tabs.

  • Search across Outlook right from Slack
  • Launch Teams calls from any channel
  • Preview OneDrive files instantly

Watch the 2-minute demo 🍿

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Don't take our word for it. Thousands of G2 reviews agree.

Awarded Best Result - Spring 2026 by G2 market reportsAwarded Easiest Setup - Spring 2026 by G2 market reportsAwarded Highest User Adoption - Spring 2026 by G2 market reportsAwarded most implementable - Fall 2025 by G2 market reportsAwarded Grid Leader in Enterprise - Spring 2026 by G2 market reportsAwarded Grid Leader in mid-market - Spring 2026 by G2 market reportsAwarded Grid Leader in Small Business - Spring 2026 by G2 market reportsAwarded user love us badge - Fall 2025 by G2 market reports
#1We rank #1 in 9 G2 categories.Teams only leads in 3.1 & 2
Over 27,500 5-star reviews.Teams only has 11,000+.1 & 2
2,382Positive reviews for ease of use.Teams only has 752.1 & 2

"Slack allows our people to bring their authentic selves to work and build community. From automations to bots to integrations, it’s also a true developer’s platform. We absolutely love Slack."

Varun KrishnaCEO, Rocket Companies

"Before Slack, decisions got lost across email and Teams conversations. Now, context lives in channels — searchable, connected to the record, and tied to the workflow. We move faster because the information our teams and AI need is always right there."

Andrew RussoVP of Business Systems, BACA Systems

“We think of Slack as the connective layer across our ecosystem. Microsoft 365 remains foundational, and Slack complements that by bringing coordination and visibility into the flow of work — each playing to its strengths."

Ha HoangCIO, Commvault

"Slack allows our people to bring their authentic selves to work and build community. From automations to bots to integrations, it’s also a true developer’s platform. We absolutely love Slack."

Varun KrishnaCEO, Rocket Companies

"Before Slack, decisions got lost across email and Teams conversations. Now, context lives in channels — searchable, connected to the record, and tied to the workflow. We move faster because the information our teams and AI need is always right there."

Andrew RussoVP of Business Systems, BACA Systems

“We think of Slack as the connective layer across our ecosystem. Microsoft 365 remains foundational, and Slack complements that by bringing coordination and visibility into the flow of work — each playing to its strengths."

Ha HoangCIO, Commvault
1 G2 Slack Reviews & Product Details Nov. 2025
2 G2 Microsoft Teams Reviews & Product Details Nov. 2025