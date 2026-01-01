Gears spinning to blow up a balloon representing productivity
How Plative Doubled Upsell Opportunities with AI and agents in Slack

60 min

    Join us for this webinar, where we dive into how Plative, a leading consulting firm, used Slack to accelerate its deal cycles and grow customer relationships.

    You’ll hear firsthand from Plative’s leadership about the specific strategies and Slack features that had the greatest impact on their sales productivity. Whether you’re looking to optimize your own sales workflows or simply curious about the tangible benefits of Slack, this webinar is packed with actionable takeaways and practical tips to help you achieve your goals for year’s end.

    Featured speakers:

    Diana HolmSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
    Greg DelgenioChief Revenue Officer, Plative

