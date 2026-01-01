Gears spinning to blow up a balloon representing productivity
Webinar

How Plative Doubled Upsell Opportunities with AI and agents in Slack

Close your year out strong with new ways to accelerate team selling in Slack.

視聴する
60 分

    Join us for this webinar, where we dive into how Plative, a leading consulting firm, used Slack to accelerate its deal cycles and grow customer relationships.

    You’ll hear firsthand from Plative’s leadership about the specific strategies and Slack features that had the greatest impact on their sales productivity. Whether you’re looking to optimize your own sales workflows or simply curious about the tangible benefits of Slack, this webinar is packed with actionable takeaways and practical tips to help you achieve your goals for year’s end.

    注目のスピーカー :

    SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerDiana Holm
    PlativeChief Revenue OfficerGreg Delgenio

    このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

    0/600

    助かります！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    了解です！

    ご意見ありがとうございました！

    うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

    Related Events

    JP Why Slack 船

    オンデマンド

    Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

    製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

    今すぐ見る