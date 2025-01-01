How Plative Doubled Upsell Opportunities with AI and agents in Slack

Join us for this webinar, where we dive into how Plative, a leading consulting firm, used Slack to accelerate its deal cycles and grow customer relationships.
You’ll hear firsthand from Plative’s leadership about the specific strategies and Slack features that had the greatest impact on their sales productivity. Whether you’re looking to optimize your own sales workflows or simply curious about the tangible benefits of Slack, this webinar is packed with actionable takeaways and practical tips to help you achieve your goals for year’s end.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerDiana Holm
PlativeChief Revenue OfficerGreg Delgenio
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！