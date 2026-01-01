How Plative Doubled Upsell Opportunities with AI and agents in Slack

Join us for this webinar, where we dive into how Plative, a leading consulting firm, used Slack to accelerate its deal cycles and grow customer relationships.
You’ll hear firsthand from Plative’s leadership about the specific strategies and Slack features that had the greatest impact on their sales productivity. Whether you’re looking to optimize your own sales workflows or simply curious about the tangible benefits of Slack, this webinar is packed with actionable takeaways and practical tips to help you achieve your goals for year’s end.
專題講者：
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerDiana Holm
PlativeChief Revenue OfficerGreg Delgenio
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！