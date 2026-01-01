Person swiping on their ipad
Webinar

How Slack fuels digital transformation for the modern enterprise

Learn how leading organizations are using Slack to keep their people, partners and systems more connected than ever

47 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Security officers
  • Technology professionals

The urgency of digital transformation isn’t new–58% of CIOs cite implementing digital collaboration and workplace tools as one of their top 5 priorities for 2020–but the pandemic has only intensified the need for a digital-first workplace strategy. Learn how leading organizations are using Slack to keep their people, partners and systems more connected than ever.

 

Featured speakers:

Curtis SalinasSr. Director, BizTech, Slack
Matt DeresCIO, Rocket Software

