How Slack fuels digital transformation for the modern enterprise

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 보안 책임자
- 기술 전문가
The urgency of digital transformation isn’t new–58% of CIOs cite implementing digital collaboration and workplace tools as one of their top 5 priorities for 2020–but the pandemic has only intensified the need for a digital-first workplace strategy. Learn how leading organizations are using Slack to keep their people, partners and systems more connected than ever.
주요 발표자:
SlackSr. Director, BizTechCurtis Salinas
Rocket SoftwareCIOMatt Deres
