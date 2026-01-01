How Slack fuels digital transformation for the modern enterprise

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Security officers
- Technology professionals
The urgency of digital transformation isn’t new–58% of CIOs cite implementing digital collaboration and workplace tools as one of their top 5 priorities for 2020–but the pandemic has only intensified the need for a digital-first workplace strategy. Learn how leading organizations are using Slack to keep their people, partners and systems more connected than ever.
專題講者：
SlackSr. Director, BizTechCurtis Salinas
Rocket SoftwareCIOMatt Deres
