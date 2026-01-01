Person swiping on their ipad
How Slack fuels digital transformation for the modern enterprise

Learn how leading organizations are using Slack to keep their people, partners and systems more connected than ever

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • セキュリティ責任者
  • テクノロジー担当者

The urgency of digital transformation isn’t new–58% of CIOs cite implementing digital collaboration and workplace tools as one of their top 5 priorities for 2020–but the pandemic has only intensified the need for a digital-first workplace strategy. Learn how leading organizations are using Slack to keep their people, partners and systems more connected than ever.

 

注目のスピーカー :

SlackSr. Director, BizTechCurtis Salinas
Rocket SoftwareCIOMatt Deres

