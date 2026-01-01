Salesforce channels in Slack map to corresponding Salesforce records, such as accounts and opportunities. Security and access for Salesforce channels differ slightly from other Slack channels. Here’s how:

Salesforce channels inherit permissions set in Salesforce. People can only view and edit data in Slack that they’re allowed to access in Salesforce.

Privacy for Salesforce channels differs from regular channels. People can view and join limited-access Salesforce channels if they have access to the corresponding record in Salesforce.

Salesforce channels were built to uphold Slack’s security practices and compliance standards. Where possible, Salesforce channels use Slack’s existing compliance infrastructure such as Enterprise Key Management, data residency and data loss prevention.

Note: Salesforce channels can also be accessed directly from Salesforce. Visit the Salesforce Help Centre to learn more.



Salesforce record previews

When a Salesforce record is shared in Slack, your members will see a preview containing record details. The Salesforce permissions used to generate record previews are generated based on where the record is shared in Slack:

Channels or DMs

Record previews in channels and direct messages (DMs) reflect the details of the record when it was shared and are generated using the Salesforce permissions of the person who shared it. When a record preview is created using an admin-created custom notification, the details are generated using the Salesforce permissions of your Salesforce integration user. Record previews won’t appear in channels with external people.

Record previews in channels and direct messages (DMs) reflect the details of the record when it was shared and are generated using the Salesforce permissions of the person who shared it. When a record preview is created using an admin-created custom notification, the details are generated using the Salesforce permissions of your Salesforce integration user. Record previews won’t appear in channels with external people. Canvases

Record previews that appear in a canvas are generated when someone opens a canvas, and are based on the Salesforce permissions of the viewer. People aren’t able to view records or fields that they don’t have access to in Salesforce, so previews in canvases may appear differently depending on who’s viewing the canvas and when they open it.

Note: Owners, admins and Salesforce admins can limit which details appear in record previews.



FAQ

What Salesforce data can I access?

You can only view or edit data in Slack that you would be able to in Salesforce. Your permissions in Salesforce channels match those set in Salesforce.



How does privacy work for Salesforce channels?

Salesforce channels build on top of the basic privacy model for Slack channels and can be either public, private or limited access. Any channel member can participate in the conversation in the Messages tab, but access to Salesforce data is based on a user’s Salesforce permissions.

Note: On Enterprise subscriptions, Salesforce channels are org-wide multi-workspace channels.



Who can see and join a limited access channel?

People with access to the Salesforce record can view the channel name in Slack, join it without an invitation and see any messages forwarded from it to other conversations. However, limited access Salesforce channel names and messages won’t be displayed in search results for non-members (like private channels).



Can I add guests or external people to Salesforce channels?

Guests can be added to Salesforce channels but can only participate in conversations in the Messages tab. Guests can’t access Salesforce data or view Salesforce records in Slack. At this time, you can’t invite external people to Salesforce channels.



How long will Salesforce channels retain data?

Data hosted in Slack will use the data retention settings that you choose in Slack. Data that is hosted in Salesforce will use Salesforce retention policies. Structured Salesforce data displayed in Slack (such as Salesforce data shown in the Record details tab) will adhere to Salesforce retention policies.



Can I choose which Salesforce objects can have Salesforce channels?

Yes. Admins, owners and Salesforce admins can create a Salesforce channel configuration for each record type that they’d like to permit in Salesforce channels.

Note: Salesforce channels fall under the same security programme as the rest of Slack. For more information, visit our Trust Centre.