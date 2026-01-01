Unlimited private and public channels Create a channel for every project, topic or group. Whether private or public, they’ll have a place on Slack.

90 days of searchable messages Every message sent in Slack is saved for 90 days and fully searchable.

Up to three apps Make all your tools work better by integrating industry-leading software and custom apps right into Slack.

30-min audio and video calls Replace the impromptu meetings from your office with live, voice-first conversations in a channel or direct message.

File sharing All the public files that your team shares are kept in just one place – so new people joining the team can get all the context they need and nothing is kept out of sight in a forgotten folder.