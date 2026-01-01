CIO Playbook: Salesforce IT Runs on Slack

The CIO Playbook is an executive’s guide to running entire IT operations in Slack, based on how Salesforce IT does it every day.

Here’s a peek at what’s inside:

From Chaos to Clarity: see how to manage projects, incidents, and assets in one place.

Automate Everything: leverage workflows and custom apps to handle service desk requests, security alerts, and performance monitoring with AI.

Ship Faster: unify your dev, infra, and deployment management right within Slack.

We’ll take you on a deep dive into the features that make it possible—#channels, Canvas, Lists, and powerful integrations. Plus, a “Day in the Life of a CIO” for example shows you exactly how much more efficient your day can be.

Ready to build a more connected and efficient IT organization? Let’s get started.