CIO Playbook: Salesforce IT Runs on Slack

The CIO Playbook is an executive’s guide to running entire IT operations in Slack, based on how Salesforce IT does it every day.
Here’s a peek at what’s inside:
- From Chaos to Clarity: see how to manage projects, incidents, and assets in one place.
- Automate Everything: leverage workflows and custom apps to handle service desk requests, security alerts, and performance monitoring with AI.
- Ship Faster: unify your dev, infra, and deployment management right within Slack.
We’ll take you on a deep dive into the features that make it possible—#channels, Canvas, Lists, and powerful integrations. Plus, a “Day in the Life of a CIO” for example shows you exactly how much more efficient your day can be.
Ready to build a more connected and efficient IT organization? Let’s get started.
