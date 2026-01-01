CIO Playbook: Salesforce IT Runs on Slack

See how Salesforce CIOs run their entire operations with Slack, transforming chaos into clarity and driving efficiency

The CIO Playbook is an executive’s guide to running entire IT operations in Slack, based on how Salesforce IT does it every day.

Here’s a peek at what’s inside:

  • From Chaos to Clarity: see how to manage projects, incidents, and assets in one place.
  • Automate Everything: leverage workflows and custom apps to handle service desk requests, security alerts, and performance monitoring with AI.
  • Ship Faster: unify your dev, infra, and deployment management right within Slack.

We’ll take you on a deep dive into the features that make it possible—#channels, Canvas, Lists, and powerful integrations. Plus, a “Day in the Life of a CIO” for example shows you exactly how much more efficient your day can be.

Ready to build a more connected and efficient IT organization? Let’s get started.

