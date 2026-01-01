Compare Slack to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Viber

Slack is the collaboration tool of choice for some of the world’s leading innovators. Airbnb, Zendesk, Canva, IBM, Zomato, Razorpay, Lyft and Shopify are just some of the 200,000+ brands that have chosen Slack as the tool that will make them more productive.

“My team was telling me they weren’t experiencing good work-life balance on WhatsApp and that they were struggling with productivity.” Pranav Krishnan Head of Culture and Communication, Schbang

Why is Slack better than personal messaging apps like WhatsApp, Viber and Messenger?

Personal messaging apps like WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook Messenger are designed for just that – messaging. Slack is your platform for success in the new economy. Whether your company is going back to the office, staying remote, or taking a hybrid approach, Slack is where all your employees, partners and customers can come together into one space.

In the new economy, the companies that use Slack are succeeding. Their global teams are aligned in channels instead of silos. They’re able to attract and retain the best talent from anywhere, with more flexible ways of working. And most importantly, they’re seeing efficiency and productivity gains from their technology investments.

Slack is the tool your organisation needs to scale, built to:

Slack WhatsApp Facebook Messenger Viber Enterprise-grade security ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ International regulation compliance ✅ 🤷‍♀️ 🤷‍♀️ 🤷‍♀️ Ability to deprovision users ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Secure external collaboration options ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Searchable conversation

and file history ✅ 😩 😩 😩 Ability to edit and delete messages ✅ 😩 ❌ 😩 Groups with more than 1,024 people ✅ 😩

*max 1,024 people ❌

*max 250 people ❌

*max 250 people Upload files

larger than 16MB ✅

*share files up to 1GB ❌

*up to 16MB 😩

*up to 25MB 😩

*up to 200MB 2400+ Integrations ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌

“WhatsApp started interfering with personal lives, and we didn’t have the proper balance. Once we started using Slack, collaboration went up immediately.” Ashish Kumar Singh Chief HR Officer, Meesho

The true cost of free

As the saying goes, cheaper can be more expensive. And tools like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Viber might be free in the short term but might end up costing you more in the long run. The news is chock-full of examples of businesses paying fines after their employees used WhatsApp to communicate. For example, JPMorgan Chase was fined USD $2 million by two U.S. banking regulators after its Wall Street division allowed employees to use WhatsApp and other platforms to circumvent federal record-keeping laws. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Corp, face up to USD $1 billion in fines for failing to monitor employees using unauthorised messaging apps.

Worried about spam and scams? A 2022 Lloyds Bank report identified WhatsApp scams to be the fastest form of impersonation fraud, skyrocketing 2000% in 2021. Meanwhile 40% of WhatsApp versions used by enterprises are vulnerable to security risks and might be targeted by cybercriminals.

On Slack, you don’t need to worry about regulatory compliance, compromised data or loss of intellectual property. Enterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack, without sacrificing usability, so that you can get the most value out of Slack and do your best work.

Got questions? We have answers

Can my company try Slack for free? You sure can! Get in touch to organise a free, no-commitment trial and see how Slack will boost your employee efficiency, break down silos and accelerate work.

Why should my company use Slack over WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Viber? Where do we begin? First of all, Slack is designed for moving work forward, whereas WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Viber are designed for just messaging. Getting weighed down with spam messages? You won’t get that on Slack, which is equipped with enterprise-grade security.

Most importantly, Slack will give your admins control over who is in your workspace, plus the ability to deprovision users as soon as they leave your company, meaning they won’t have access to your company’s conversations and files after they leave.

Even better, unparalleled no-code workflows mean you can automate previously manual and time-consuming tasks like onboarding or IT support tickets.

And if your employees are waking up to thousands of messages and experiencing poor work-life balance, they can simply turn on do not disturb mode.

What apps can I integrate into Slack? From Atlassian to Zoom, and everything in between. Slack integrates with 2,500+ apps – including Google workspace, Zoom, GitHub, GoToMeeting, Canva and so many more. Find our complete list here.

Is Slack secure? Sure is. Slack’s security program protects your organisation and its data at every layer. Our security approach focuses on security governance, risk management and compliance. This includes encryption at rest and in transit, network security and server hardening, administrative access control, system monitoring, logging and alerting, and more. Slack has been designed to meet compliance certifications and attestation standards, as well as specific industry regulations and international security and data privacy standards and is trusted by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and 200,000 more companies. Learn more about our commitment to keeping your company secure.

Can I use Slack to communicate with my customers, suppliers and partners outside of my company? You’re going to love Slack Connect, we’re sure of it. Slack Connect brings together your partners and agencies in real-time, so you can move projects forward faster and strengthen your relationships at the same time. And for sales teams? You can bring prospective customers into dedicated secure channels and shorten your sales cycles by up to 400%.

How can Slack connect our remote company or hybrid company? We’re glad you asked! Slack is the collaboration tool of choice for remote or hybrid teams and the place for teams to work asynchronously across multiple time zones. Slack will break down communication silos inside and beyond your organisation by bringing teams and tools together around common goals, projects and processes in channels and in Slack Connect.

And if your teams need to hash out problems quickly? Slack removes the limits of physical walls, giving people the flexibility to do their best work where, when and how they prefer with huddles and clips. And it empowers everyone to automate common tasks with apps and workflows. In the digital-first era, Slack makes work simpler, more pleasant and more productive.

“Our people were burned out. They couldn’t focus on their work. Their phones constantly were pinging with work-related messages at all hours of the day, and they felt like they couldn’t switch off. We needed to move away from WhatsApp to an app that’s scalable, accessible from all devices, secure and easy to use.” Alka Gupta Director of Data, Marketing, Business Operations and People , BukuWarung

