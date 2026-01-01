Transform your customer service with real-time, white-glove support

These days, when deciding what company to choose—and stick with—customers expect a lot. In Salesforce’s “State of the Connected Customer” report, 60% of service professionals say expectations increased during the pandemic, 48% of customers say they switch brands for better customer service, and 94% say good customer service makes them more likely to make another purchase.

So how can you succeed in meeting higher client expectations today? The short answer is by using a productivity platform that helps teams be more efficient with automations, equips them with the knowledge and insights they need to perform, and engages and empowers them to drive their own productivity.

In this guide, we’ll explore how you can use Slack as your productivity platform to enable your agents to: