Transform your customer service with real-time, white-glove support

These days, when deciding what company to choose—and stick with—customers expect a lot. In Salesforce’s “State of the Connected Customer” report, 60% of service professionals say expectations increased during the pandemic, 48% of customers say they switch brands for better customer service, and 94% say good customer service makes them more likely to make another purchase.
So how can you succeed in meeting higher client expectations today? The short answer is by using a productivity platform that helps teams be more efficient with automations, equips them with the knowledge and insights they need to perform, and engages and empowers them to drive their own productivity.
In this guide, we’ll explore how you can use Slack as your productivity platform to enable your agents to:
- Accelerate work with automation using no-code workflows
- Share and search knowledge to ramp up new agents and empower them to solve customer issues quickly
- Connect and engage with everyone using flexible and secure tools to strengthen customer relationships
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.