Add new tasks to your project management tools

With this workflow, your team can easily create new tasks and track them asynchronously from their project management tool of choice, so you can keep stakeholders in the loop and document progress – all without leaving Slack.
A few uses for this workflow:
- Managers: Track new task submissions
- Teams: View and organize upcoming tasks
- Leaders: Keep a pulse on team projects and accomplishements
Through the shortcuts menu, anyone can create a new task to be routed to a Trello board and added in Todoist to manage projects from multiple tools. It’s an effective way to keep teammate organized and focused!
To get started:
- Install the Zapier app for Slack
- Edit the workflow and customize for your team
- Publish and let everyone know about your automation masterpiece
See it in action:
- Install the Zapier app for Slack.
- Assign the channel and the shortcut name for your workflow.
- Click the plus sign to add steps to your workflow.
- Connect to Zapier if you haven’t already, and add “More steps by Zapier.”
- Connect to Trello – or you preferred project management tool
- Select the desired action and add the required fields.
- Click “Insert a variable” to get a dropdown menu of choices from previous workflow steps to pull information, such as “Task title” into the response. Scroll down to test your workflow at the end before pressing “Save.”
- Connect to Todoist – or your preferred task management tool. Add the required fields and customize the task.
- Publish and let your team know the new way you’re managing projects! Tip: Use variables when sending a message to include information collected in prior steps, including URLs pointing to the created card and task.
