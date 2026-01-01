Add new tasks to your project management tools

What’s it handy for?

With this workflow, your team can easily create new tasks and track them asynchronously from their project management tool of choice, so you can keep stakeholders in the loop and document progress – all without leaving Slack.

A few uses for this workflow:

Managers: Track new task submissions

Teams: View and organize upcoming tasks

Leaders: Keep a pulse on team projects and accomplishements

Through the shortcuts menu, anyone can create a new task to be routed to a Trello board and added in Todoist to manage projects from multiple tools. It’s an effective way to keep teammate organized and focused!

To get started:

Install the Zapier app for Slack Edit the workflow and customize for your team Publish and let everyone know about your automation masterpiece

See it in action: