Customer Terms of Service (Archived)

Formal Resolution.

(1) Write a Demand for Arbitration. The demand must include a description of the Claim and the amount of damages sought to be recovered. You can find a copy of a Demand for Arbitration at www.jamsadr.com.



(2) Send three copies of the Demand for Arbitration, plus the appropriate filing fee, to:



JAMS

500 North State College Blvd., Suite 600

Orange, CA 92868

1-800-352-5267





(3) Send one copy of the demand for arbitration to us at the U.S. mailing address noted above.





(1) Write a Demand for Arbitration. The demand must include a description of the Claim and the amount of damages sought to be recovered. You can find a copy of a Demand for Arbitration at www.jamsadr.com.



(2) Send three copies of the Demand for Arbitration, plus the appropriate filing fee, to:



JAMS

500 North State College Blvd., Suite 600

Orange, CA 92868

1-800-352-5267





(3) Send one copy of the demand for arbitration to us at the U.S. mailing address noted above.



