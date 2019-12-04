Collaboration

The new Amazon Chime Meetings App for Slack is here

Need to meet with your teammates? Chime in, right where you are

By the team at SlackDecember 4th, 2019

1 min read

Efficient communication is crucial to collaboration in the modern workplace. Not only do teams have to navigate the communication challenges of increasingly distributed workforces, but they’re also working on teams that are more cross-functional in and of themselves. To this end, Slack is committed to building integrations with the leading communication tools to address the realities of modern work and connect teams to the data and tools that they use every day.

Among those communication tools is Amazon Chime, which brings together online meetings, video conferencing and business calling services in a single application.

Today AWS announced the launch of a new integration that lets teams use Amazon Chime from where they’re already collaborating—in their Slack workspaces. With the new Amazon Chime Meetings App for Slack, Slack users can:

  • Instantly connect with team members. Start or join one-on-one or group online meetings directly from where you’re already working in Slack, without the need to toggle between tools. 
  • Choose how to communicate. With Slack and Amazon Chime, users have optimal flexibility, with the ability to communicate via video, voice or digital. 
  • Get up and running fast. There’s no need to set up a separate profile in Amazon Chime—as soon as the app is installed, anyone in a Slack workspace can start using Amazon Chime to place a video call or host a meeting.
An image of a people communicating in a Slack channel using the Amazon Chime Meetings app for Slack

Join an Amazon Chime meeting directly from Slack.

 

The Amazon Chime Meetings App for Slack helps break down the barrier between team communication and work. This new integration is just another example of how Slack seamlessly connects to the tools your teams use every day, delivering on our mission to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant and more productive.

Was this post useful?

0/600

Awesome!

Thanks so much for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!

Keep reading

News

Slack and Salesforce release new tools to accelerate team performance

How we’re bridging the gap between teams, tools and data so everyone can work together faster to deliver customer-centric solutions

News

New Slack profile updates enhance hybrid work experience for teams

Introducing new ways to foster connection, collaboration and inclusion with teammates in your digital HQ

News

Next Chapter expands to 14 companies

PayPal, Asana and Stash join as hiring partners

News

Slack supercharges customer success with expanded global consulting partner ecosystem

Businesses are transforming work for the digital-first era with the help of Slack’s expert consulting partners