Colaboración

The new Amazon Chime Meetings App for Slack is here

Need to meet with your teammates? Chime in, right where you are

El equipo de Slack4 de diciembre de 2019

1 min de lectura

Efficient communication is crucial to collaboration in the modern workplace. Not only do teams have to navigate the communication challenges of increasingly distributed workforces, but they’re also working on teams that are more cross-functional in and of themselves. To this end, Slack is committed to building integrations with the leading communication tools to address the realities of modern work and connect teams to the data and tools that they use every day.

Among those communication tools is Amazon Chime, which brings together online meetings, video conferencing and business calling services in a single application.

Today AWS announced the launch of a new integration that lets teams use Amazon Chime from where they’re already collaborating—in their Slack workspaces. With the new Amazon Chime Meetings App for Slack, Slack users can:

  • Instantly connect with team members. Start or join one-on-one or group online meetings directly from where you’re already working in Slack, without the need to toggle between tools. 
  • Choose how to communicate. With Slack and Amazon Chime, users have optimal flexibility, with the ability to communicate via video, voice or digital. 
  • Get up and running fast. There’s no need to set up a separate profile in Amazon Chime—as soon as the app is installed, anyone in a Slack workspace can start using Amazon Chime to place a video call or host a meeting.
An image of a people communicating in a Slack channel using the Amazon Chime Meetings app for Slack

Join an Amazon Chime meeting directly from Slack.

 

The Amazon Chime Meetings App for Slack helps break down the barrier between team communication and work. This new integration is just another example of how Slack seamlessly connects to the tools your teams use every day, delivering on our mission to make people’s working lives simpler, more pleasant and more productive.

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