By default, members (but not guests or Frontline Members) can invite new members to their workspace, but owners and admins can change this so invitations require admin approval. If admin approval is required, members can request invitations for admins to approve or deny.

Tip: Looking to add someone to a channel in your workspace? Visit Add people to a channel to learn how.



Send an invitation

The ability to send invitations depends on your role in Slack, as well as your workspace settings and plan. An invitation will be active for 30 days after you send it. Owners and admins can resend a pending invitation to reactivate it.

Note: You may be prompted to verify your email before sending invitations.

Free version of Slack

On the free version of Slack, owners, admins, and members can invite new members to their workspace.

Desktop iOS Android Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Invite people to... from the menu. Enter the email address for anyone you'd like to invite. Click Send, then click Done. From the DMs tab, tap the plus sign. Tap Invite. Enter the email address for anyone you'd like to invite, or tap Invite from Contacts to select people saved to your device. Tap Send. From the DMs tab, tap the plus sign. Tap Invite. Enter the email address for anyone you'd like to invite, or tap Contacts to invite people saved to your device. Tap Send.

Note: Workspace Owners can approve certain email domains so that anyone with an approved email address can join their workspace.



Pro, Business+, and Enterprise plans

On paid plans, owners, admins, and members can invite new members to their workspace. Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can also invite guests.

Desktop iOS Android Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Invite people to... from the menu. Enter the email address for anyone you'd like to invite. If you're a Workspace Owner or Admin, click the drop-down menu to choose whether you'd like to invite members or guests. If you're inviting members, click Customize your invitation to select additional default channels they'll be added to if they accept their invitations. If you're inviting guests, choose the channel(s) they'll be added to and set a time limit for their accounts if you'd like. Click Send, then click Done. Note: It's not currently possible to invite guests from Slack's mobile apps. From the DMs tab, tap the plus sign. Tap Invite. Enter the email address for anyone you'd like to invite, or tap Invite from Contacts to select people saved to your device. Tap Send. Note: It's not currently possible to invite guests from Slack's mobile apps. From the DMs tab, tap the plus sign. Tap Invite. Enter email address for anyone you'd like to invite, or tap Contacts to invite people saved to your device. Tap Send.

Note: On the Enterprise Grid plan, Org Owners can prevent their members from joining external workspaces using an email address on a restricted company domain.



Share an invitation link

On the free, Pro, and Business+ plans, members with permission to send invitations can also share an invite link. Each invite link is active for 30 days, and can be used by up to 400 people. If your invite link expires, find an owner or admin who can manage invite links in Slack.

Keep in mind, anyone who clicks the link will be able to join your workspace. To safeguard the privacy and integrity of your workspace and our platform, be sure to share the link securely, and only with those who should have access to the contents of your workspace.

Desktop iOS Android Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Invite people to... from the menu. Click Copy invite link. If you’d like, click Edit link settings to choose an expiration date and decide if you’ll receive notifications when someone uses your link. From the Home tab, swipe right. Tap the three dots icon next to your workspace name. Tap Invite Members. Tap Share a link, then send the link to anyone you'd like to invite. It's not currently possible to create invite links on the Android app.

Note: You won't see the option to create an invite link if single sign-on (SSO) has been enabled for your workspace. If you don't see this option, find an owner or admin to ask for help.



Request an invitation

If members don’t have permission to send invitations, they can request them instead. Members will get a notification from Slack when an admin has approved or denied their invitation request.

Desktop iOS Android Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Invite people to... from the menu. Enter the email address for anyone you'd like to invite. If you're on the Pro, Business+, or Enterprise Grid plan, click the drop-down menu to request invitations for members or guests. If you're inviting members, click Customize your invitation to select additional default channels they'll be added to if they accept their invitations. If you're inviting guests, choose the channel(s) they'll be added to and set a time limit for their accounts if you'd like. Click Send Request. From the Home tab, swipe right. Tap the three dots icon next to your workspace name. Tap Invite Members. Enter the email address of the person you'd like to invite. You'll see the option to enter additional emails once you start typing. Tap Send Request. From the Home tab, swipe right. Tap the three dots icon next to your workspace name. Tap Invite Members. Enter the email address of the person you'd like to invite. You'll see the option to enter additional emails once you start typing. Tap the check mark. Tap Send Request.



Invitation limits

In certain circumstances, Slack may limit your ability to send invitations. This typically happens if you’ve sent many invites, but few have been accepted. To avoid hitting an invite limit, you can share an invite link instead.

If you hit an invite limit, all of your pending invitations will remain valid. Please note that revoking pending invites will not lift an invitation limit.