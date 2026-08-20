Note: As of August 20, 2026, it's not possible to create or edit custom channel templates. The below information is intended only for reference.

Slack channel templates bundle canvases, lists, and workflows together in a channel. If you can’t find a template that suits your needs, you can mix and match any number of canvases, lists, and workflows to create a template customized for your organization and how you get work done.



What to expect

You can add as many canvases, lists, and workflows to your template as you’d like.

When adding canvases and lists, you can choose from those you’ve created, or existing templates. There are seven pre-configured workflows you can use to send messages to channels and collect information via forms.

Anyone with permission to create custom templates can share the link with others to use. On Enterprise plans, owners, admins, and Template Admins can also publish custom templates to the the template gallery for members to use.





Create a template

By default, all members can create and share custom templates. If you don’t see this option, find an owner or admin to ask for help.



Get started

From your desktop, click Tools in the sidebar. Click Channel Templates. Click Build a Template in the top right corner.



Note: If you don't see the Tools tab in your sidebar, look for the

Automations tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.



Add components

Below What’s included, click Add to template. Then, select

Canvas, List, or Workflow. To add a canvas or a list, search for the one you want to use, or select one from the list. Then, click Add to template. To add a workflow, select one from the list and click Add to template. The workflows available for templates are pre-configured and cannot be customized further.



Finish up

When you’re done adding components to your template, click Finish Up. Give your template a name, and add a description. Add a channel prefix. Prefixes help standardize channel names so it’s easy for people to find channels for projects, processes, etc. If you’d like, you can give others access to edit your template by adding them as a template manager. Below Who can edit this template?, search for people you’d like to add and select their names. If you’re on Enterprise Grid, certain people may have permission to publish custom templates to the template gallery for other members of their org to use. To publish your template to the gallery, select Members of [org name] below Who can find and use this template. Click Save Template. You can access your custom template from the

Your templates section of the gallery.



Share a template

You can share links to templates with other people in your workspace or Enterprise Grid org. Anyone with a link to your template can use it when creating a new channel, or add it to an existing channel.

From your desktop, click Tools in the sidebar. Click Channel Templates, then select Your templates. Click the three dots icon next to a template, then select Copy template link from the menu. Share the link in any channel or direct message (DM).

Tip: For more details on using templates, visit Work with templates in channels.



Edit a template

To modify a template you created or that you manage, follow the steps below:

From your desktop, click Tools in the sidebar. Click Channel Templates, then select Your templates. Click the three dots icon next to a template. To make changes to the canvases, lists, or workflows in the template, select Edit this template. To update the template name, or add or remove template managers, click Edit template name and permissions. Then, click Save Changes. To delete the template, select Delete template, then click Delete Template to confirm.