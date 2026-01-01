Accessibility changelog
Here are the latest feature releases and fixes to support accessibility at Slack.
October 2026
New releases
- High contrast mode is now available on both Android and iOS, improving color legibility and readability across both apps.
- The To-dos tab has replaced Later as a new way to track your work in Slack.
- Items saved for later with no reminder or due date can now be found in the Saved section at the top of Home.
- Pressing A while focused on a message now saves it as a to-do.
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Slackbot is now a primary tab on the bottom of the screen on mobile, replacing the More tab.
- The items from the More menu have moved to the Home tab.
Desktop
- We fixed a bug with simplified layout mode that caused screen readers to announce “Simplified layout mode enabled” every time you switched workspaces.
- The badge count for your notifications will now be consistent across your systems tray, workspace switcher, dock, browser tab, and screen reader summaries prompted by the keyboard shortcut.
Android
- We updated the semantics of the huddles onboarding screen so it's now marked as informational text, not an interactive control.
- We improved navigation when selecting a huddle theme by grouping content together more intuitively and adding descriptive labels.
- We removed unnecessary tab stops on each member row when inviting people to a huddle.
September 2026
Desktop
- The undo keyboard shortcut, CtrlZ for Windows / CmdZ for Mac, now works for both archiving and unarchiving a list item.
- Screen readers will now announce header title changes in third-party app modals.
- Bug fixes:
- Focus now transitions properly after selecting a date in a list item.
iOS
- You can now reach the collapsed header for a Salesforce single record view with keyboard navigation.
- We improved semantics for header and reference fields in Salesforce record views.
- Focus now transitions to the conversation view when you open a channel or DM on iPad.
- Canvas updates
- You can now easily navigate back to a canvas section from a comment thread with a custom VoiceOver action.
- When you mention someone in a canvas thread, the accessible label now includes whether that person is already a member of the channel where the canvas is shared.
- Canvas comment threads no longer close when they are resolved.
- When a canvas comment thread is resolved, its status change is now announced through Voiceover.
- List updates:
- There’s now a persistent VoiceOver label for the name field when naming a new view in a list.
- We updated the semantics for lists layout option semantics to group them and indicate which one you select.
- We added VoiceOver announcements for search results when searching within lists.
- Bug fixes:
- Screen readers will no longer announce resolved canvas comments when there is no possible action to take.
- You’ll no longer be forced out while editing a canvas after you dismiss the formatting style panel.
Android
- We updated the TalkBalk controls on list items and checklists to make it clearer how to add comments and open a related thread.
- The headings and music options for huddles music are now clearer and interactive when using a screen reader.
- In the Huddle info menu, the accessible label for each member of a huddle now includes their microphone and camera status.
- We added actionable controls for the feedback options in huddles and clearly indicated which option is selected while using TalkBack.
August 2026
Desktop
- Slackbot now has its own tab in the sidebar. You can change the order of your tabs in your sidebar preferences.
- We made the following updates to the app permissions request page:
- The semantics and labels for the workspace dropdown now align with the visual labels and accurately convey the selected state.
- We added an improved heading to support better navigation.
- We updated the semantics of the “No lists yet” text under Lists in the Files tab to better convey its purpose.
- You can now use F2 in addition to Enter to edit the content of list fields for files, messages, and links.
- We improved task completion for list items to make task status clearer.
- List comments now have more context about the specific item that they’re associated with.
- We added more context and navigational support (using tablist and tabpanels) when you share a screen in a huddle.
- Bug fixes:
- Filters no longer clear unexpectedly when navigating out of a list item view in simplified layout mode.
- Focus now transitions properly when navigating out of a list item view in simplified layout mode.
- Searches in the list search bar are now conveyed properly when using a screen reader.
- You can now move focus using Cmd + ↑ or Ctrl + ↑ in an AI draft preview in a canvas.
- Date pickers in Slack now announce the start date, range, and end date.
iOS
- Reactions and comments in canvases are now available for Voiceover users.
- Bug fixes:
- When editing a canvas, the “back” gesture now closes the formatting panel instead of closing the canvas.
- VoiceOver focus now transitions as expected after marking a catch-up card as read or unread.
Android
- We made the label for the link to share a huddle clearer.
- We improved how TalkBack announcements for canvas comment threads work when there is an existing thread.
July 2026
Desktop
- Canvases now have a built-in table of contents so you can easily navigate long documents. Access it using the F6 keyboard shortcut.
- We increased the color contrast for the following:
- Form borders
- Buttons for recording and playing video clips
- Group by filter on lists
- The channel and section filters in the Create New View on Activity
- We updated labels for the following:
- Buttons to remove any attached clips in the message composer
- The play button in the video player to include video duration
- Create New View in Activity to convey filter groups and collapsed channel section information
- You can now access the context menu of custom Activity views with Ctrl + Enter on Mac.
- We updated semantics and error messages in the Activity Create New View to provide context and improve accuracy.
- Within advanced settings for channel notifications, we hid collapsed controls to improve consistency and remove unnecessary tab stops.
- We fixed the following bugs:
- App preview hover views no longer steal keyboard focus unexpectedly
- Clip controls are no longer hidden on small windows or when zoomed in on.
- Focus is restored properly for the channel and section filters for the Create New View on Activity
- Item views on lists now have accurate instructions for reordering fields.
iOS
- We released Detailed Message View, a new custom action for messages that allows you to access all parts of a message from a screen reader, including links, buttons, and attachments.
- The abbreviations in labels in search result counts are now clearer.
- We increased the contrast of the top menu bar icons to be clearer in dark mode on iPad.
- We fixed the following bugs:
- Focus now correctly navigates to the formatting panel content when you edit a message or canvas.
- Focus now correctly moves to the audio recording component after you start recording.
- We introduced new infrastructure to improve how focus moves between screens and modals to make navigation more reliable.
- We added custom actions to jump to your first unread or latest message, as well as additional improvements to message list navigation.
- The Activity Item Cleared notification with the undo button remains on screen longer and includes a Voiceover announcement.
Android
- The abbreviations in labels in search result counts are now clearer.
June 2026
Desktop
- We fixed an issue where focus was not transitioning back to the message composer when an attachment was removed.
- We fixed a bug where full names copied and pasted into search were split into separate search terms.
- We updated the help text for the Starred section of the channel list so they’re semantically attached to the section title.
- You can now resize the secondary view panel and thread pane with arrow keys.
- We updated the labels for your quick reactions in the message actions menu to provide more context about each emoji.
- We updated the accessible label for timestamps in threaded messages to include a tip that the timestamp can be used to navigate to the associated message in the channel.
- You can now open the context of custom Activity tabs on Mac with Shift+F10 and the ContextMenu key.
- We updated the Activity Filter by list to include accessible labels for each filter, as well as its checked or unchecked state.
iOS
- We updated the list views menu so that you can use VoiceOver to access the options on the More menu for each view.
- We fixed an issue where the Add Item button on lists was not accessible with VoiceOver gestures.
- We updated how screen readers announce navigating between items in lists for consistency and added context.
Android
- We added a screen reader announcement when a participant leaves an active huddle.
- We improved how screen readers navigate and announce labels on the Slack Connect discoverability Preferences page.
- We improved screen reader announcements for huddles' picture-in-picture windows to convey the number of participants and whether someone has shared their screen.
- We hid the option to record an audio clip when you’re in a huddle since the functionality isn’t available.
May 2026
Desktop
- We added the number of results per source in the accessible label for search results.
- The semantics for the Pinned messages heading in the Pins tab are now clearer.
- We updated the Tabs section of channel details so the semantic description under Managing tabs accurately connects to the list of tabs and the accessible labels for the action buttons are consistent with the visual labels.
- We increased the color contrast for the formatting buttons in canvases.
- We updated search in Files so that autocomplete closes properly when focus moves away.
- We updated the accessible label for the See all button for photos and videos in the Files & links channel tab for consistency.
- We updated the accessible labels in Files so that each file’s label is less verbose in simplified layout mode and includes the visible name and last viewed state on the Recently viewed page.
- We hid the decorative images in the final step of workspace creation from assistive technologies to streamline the experience.
- We updated the Edit Files button label when uploading files in lists to be more accurate.
- We added a visible focus ring to the vote field in the item detail view for lists.
- We made restoring focus more predictable when opening an item view in lists.
- When you add a new field to a list in simplified layout mode, your focus will move to the newly added field.
- We updated focus transitions when creating lists from a template to work more intuitively.
- We updated the accessible name of each featured list template for clarity.
- We updated the Filter by modal in search to accurately convey the current values for enabled features.
- We updated focus transitions to act more predictably when you interact with third-party app attachments.
- We updated the accessible label for generating video captions to be consistent with the visual label.
- We now will announce progress updates while a video transcript or closed captions are processing while using a screen reader.
- We updated the Start a Call button label in conversation details.
- We fixed an issue where Esc did not close the conversation details menu.
- We made Slackbot threads view transitions less verbose for screen readers.
- We updated the accessible labels for Slackbot's welcome prompts to better reflect their content.
- We changed how focus transitions work when you open a new Slackbot thread to be more consistent with other message threads.
- We grouped the feedback buttons for Slackbot responses to provide more context when using a keyboard.
iOS
- We hid all noninteractive buttons from assistive technology for clarity.
- We updated the Share with input fields when sharing a canvas so you can add people using VoiceOver.
- You will now be notified when you don’t have permission to share a canvas when using VoiceOver gestures.
- We updated the semantics for VoiceOver headings for canvases, lists, and more to match the visual headings.
Android
- You can now use huddles in landscape mode.
- We fixed issues with the semantics in huddles gallery controls, including those for participant tiles and inviting people.
- We fixed an issue with TalkBack where double tapping on an uploaded image did not open the image details.
- We fixed an issue where image alt texts in canvases were not correctly announced by TalkBack.
- You can now generate a transcript for an audio clip in canvases with a long press.
- We updated focus navigation when viewing and editing formatting in canvases to keep navigation accurate.
- We fixed an issue where raised hand stickers and camera off actions weren’t being announced in huddles.
- We fixed an issue where TalkBalk focus was getting stuck on emoji in the huddles Reactions panel.
April 2026
Desktop
- You can now use a keyboard to navigate the Files & links tab in a channel or DM.
- We updated accessible message action labels to be more consistent with the visual labels.
- You will no longer lose focus when switching your screen share source in a huddle using keyboard navigation.
- We removed a redundant empty state label for Salesforce preferences.
- Channel tab previews can now be closed with Esc.
- We fixed missing and inconsistent sidebar labels.
- We made focus navigation more predictable and consistent while reordering channel tabs using keyboard navigation.
- We updated accessible labels for channel and DM tabs to make them easier to find.
- We improved the way Slackbot conveys its timeline and tool use when using a screen reader.
- We made the preview text when forwarding a message more responsive for long messages.
- We made the Sign In screen is more responsive on smaller screens and at 400% zoom.
- Screen readers can now access member counts when you are choosing a workspace to open in Slack.
- Removed redundant alt text for workspace icons on the Sign In page.
- Screen readers can now properly communicate ReCaptcha timeout errors when you sign in.
- We improved the color contrast of search filters.
- We improved how focus navigates when you close the date picker filter in search while using keyboard navigation.
- We updated accessible labels for files in search results to be more consistent with visual content, including context about who shared the file and when.
- Accessible labels for history menu items now provide more context to help distinguish between workspaces.
iOS
- We updated how screen readers announce the selected audio output device in huddles audio preferences.
- We now provide a clear confirmation when you start sharing your screen in a huddle.
- We updated focus transitions when you share your screen in a huddle.
- We removed duplicate custom actions in Activity.
- We update item headers for recap to reduce unnecessary tab stops and consolidate redundant information.
- We fixed a bug where VoiceOver couldn't access messages with a single audio clip attached.
- The Select all checkbox for bulk deleting drafts is now properly labeled for assistive technology.
- We updated how custom actions are exposed when using a screen reader in the Scheduled tab of the Drafts and Sent screen.
- We added a custom action to the button when scheduling a message to make this functionality more discoverable when using a screen reader.
- Huddles closed caption readouts now include the speaker name.
- The media player on iPad now has hardware keyboard support.
- We added information about interactivity to the accessible labels for formatting controls for canvas headers.
- You can now access your own thumbnail in a huddle using a keyboard.
- We improved the semantics of huddle names to convey interactivity.
- We updated the participant information in huddles to better communicate information like mute status, video availability, pinned status, invited state, and sticker descriptions.
- We added a VoiceOver announcement to confirm when a Huddles reaction has been added.
- Made several improvements to the huddles theme picker to reduce focus stops, improve visual descriptions, and better convey when something is selected.
- Huddle feedback buttons now properly announce when they are selected while using a screen reader.
- We now hide the Record Audio Clip button from the composer when you're in a huddle, since the functionality isn't available.
- The selected language in Huddles is now properly communicated when using a screen reader.
- You can now properly stop and dismiss video playback using the VoiceOver Z-gesture.
- We updated the video playback slider position to convey the exact timestamp when using a screen reader.
- We added more context about selection and interactivity for video playback when using a screen reader.
- Screen readers can now properly access custom toolbar items in video or file previews.
- We updated the emoji picker to include tab grouping labels and emoji interactivity details for assistive technology.
- We updated the labels for subtasks and subtask controls in lists to be more accurate for assistive technology.
- We updated the accessible labels when sharing a screen in a huddle.
- We improved how remaining messages are communicated when using Catch Up with a screen reader.
Android
- We fixed an issue where channel canvas content was available to screen readers after you close a canvas.
- We now provide a clear confirmation when you start sharing your screen in a huddle.
- We updated focus transitions when you share your screen in a huddle.
- We now announce persistent stickers in huddles when using a screen reader.
- Emoji skin tones in settings are now reflected immediately after selection.
- We updated how huddles lounge music is conveyed while using a screen reader.
- We updated the canvas formatting enabled state to be clearer when using a screen reader.
- We updated huddles thumbnails to include information about whether someone is muted when using a screen reader.
- The No unread messages animation in Catch Up now respects your reduced motion preference.
- We Improved the color contrast for user names in Threads, dates in Later, text field borders when editing your profile, dates on messages you Save and Post Later, and the Unreads filter in Activity.
- We improved the collapsed and expanded states of online members in Direct Messages when using a screen reader.
- Icons indicating channel visibility now have alt text.
- We fixed a bug where the icon used to revoke email invitations wasn't properly conveyed.
- We added an underline to the selected category in the emoji picker to provide an additional visual cue.
March 2026
Desktop
- Slackbot no longer claims to be "away" when you use a screen reader.
- We updated button labels in the channel conversation header to better convey their purpose when using a screen reader.
- We updated how screen readers announce when someone you mention is unavailable because their status is set to Out of office.
- We fixed a bug that hid the weekly Slackbot message usage limit banner from assistive technology.
iOS
- You can now access more custom VoiceOver actions on messages, including opening the More actions menu.
- You can now use the Select text message action on VoiceOver.
- We fixed a bug that hid channel menu information, including the channel name, members count, and tab count.
- We fixed a bug in the Catch Up view where an unlabeled button unexpectedly transitioned focus.
Android
- We improved TalkBack navigation of message previews in DMs and Activity to make it easier to switch between previews.
- We removed the additional tab stop and misleading state information from the Replied tag on Activity items.
- We fixed an issue where selecting Edit image details opened the wrong view.
- We fixed a bug that incorrectly labelled the Share to another app button when viewing files.
- We fixed a bug that failed to announce your selected audio output device in the huddles audio preferences.
February 2026
Desktop
- We updated custom font support including:
- Adding Meiryo for Japanese language users.
- Adding Cyrillic support and fixing an issue with numbered list misalignment for Roboto Mono.
- Adding the ability to save font preferences for each respective language.
- We added the ability for owners and admins to add a link to any relevant company policies or documents that surface in the alt text preference or when you add alt text.
- We added an entry point to Slackbot in the top navigation bar in simplified layout mode
- We improved focus transitions within the Discover more carousel of the Help in Slack window.
- We improved the volume slider for video clips to provide a more consistent keyboard experience.
- We made improvements to lists, including:
- Updating labels in the audio and video recording flows for better consistency with the visible text.
- Grouping the header buttons of the item view into a toolbar to provide more context and reduce tab stops.
- Fixing a couple focus restoration bugs after sorting and grouping changes.
- Improving focus navigation and search result labels in the board and table views.
- Fixing a bug where changes to checkboxes were not being announced.
- Updating the semantics and labels of date and file fields to be more descriptive.
- Fixing a few bugs where labels were truncated or conditionally rendered.
- Improving focus transitions in the view switcher.
- Attachment and link previews in the message composer now use a consistent format, making it easier to distinguish between them and associate controls with the right element when using a screen reader.
- When an attachment in a message has no name, we now include a label to provide meaningful information to help you differentiate it.
- Action buttons associated with a message attachment or link now have more descriptive labels.
- The controls responsible for expanding and collapsing message attachments now have labels that reflect the attachment type and work with the aria-expanded attribute so you can perceive the expanded state.
- You will now hear the duration associated with an audio file when you move focus to the player controls while using a screen reader.
- You can now find more complete labels for items in the slash commands autocomplete list.
- The tabs used by app views, like Slackbot, are now labelled and accurately expressed as tabs, and use tabpanel semantics when selected.
- We fixed a bug that removed your focus when closing the More actions message menu.
- We fixed a bug where messages unexpectedly shift when you use the Page Up key in editing mode on Windows.
iOS
- We improved how custom actions surface in the Later view.
- We fixed a bug where automated message previews were not being included in message labels or custom actions.
Android
- We've updated the semantics when creating a new member to provide more clarity.
- We made changes to the formatting toolbar in the message composer to better convey the selected state of text styling buttons.
January 2026
Alt text reminders
- We added a new alt text reminder preference that can be enabled at the individual or workspace level. When turned on, you’ll get a reminder to add alt text before you send an image on desktop. On iOS and Android, you'll get a reminder badge when sending images. We’ve also made general improvements to make adding alt text simpler and more discoverable.
Desktop
- We added Atkinson Hyperlegible Next to our list of supported custom fonts.
- We added missing ARIA labels to several text inputs to improve screen reader support.
- We improved the presence and status ARIA labels for direct messages and conversations.
- We made the labels within list comment threads clearer.
- We fixed a bug where you could get stuck when selecting a skin tone in the emoji picker while using a keyboard.
- We fixed a bug where suggestion lists (like the recipient field for new messages) stayed open even if you navigated away.
iOS
- We improved the file upload experience by adding more descriptive file labels and providing better context when a file is selected or removed.
- We made improvements to the status view that properly expose the interactive components and add more clarity to the associated labels.
- We improved the semantics for toggle buttons by surfacing the disabled or unavailable status.
- We fixed a bug where placeholder text for input fields was sometimes announced twice.
- We fixed a bug where you couldn’t interact with an empty canvas using VoiceOver.
- We fixed a bug where some controls, including those in the Preferences menu, didn’t have the proper roles to convey interactivity.
- We fixed a bug with iOS 26 where main view headers weren’t accessible to VoiceOver.
- We fixed a bug with iOS 26 where text containers weren’t resizing properly when the system font size changed.
Android
- We fixed a bug where the Start New Message floating action button was not accessible to assistive technologies.
- We added a screen reader label to the search field when creating a new message.
November 2025 / December 2025
Desktop
- We reorganized some of the Accessibility preferences, including:
- Grouping all preferences under Display, Keyboard, and Screen reader headers.
- Moving tab previews, animations, and links preferences to the Other display options section.
- Consolidating message announcements and huddles announcements into the Screen reader announcements section.
- We added a new message verbosity preference that replaces the message format preference, giving you more control over which components of a message you get and in what order. You can find this in the new Screen Reader section of the Accessibility preferences. We also added an option to manually sync this setting across selected workspaces.
- We added a Copy message action, allowing you to more easily copy text content. The associated keyboard shortcut is Cmd + C on Mac and Ctrl + C on Windows.
- We made several updates to the message actions menu, including highlighting more heavily used actions, increasing consistency between these menus in different views, and removing unnecessary settings.
- Huddles now open in a mini window by default and have a redesigned toolbar. When you close the mini window, the huddle will dock into a new bottom bar at the base of the main Slack window that can be accessed via F6 navigation.
- We reintroduced split view, allowing you to open channels, threads, and more side by side. Nearly everything that can be opened in a new window can also be opened in split view. Slackbot and other AI apps and agents will open automatically in split view. Split view is its own F6 stop, and is not compatible with simplified layout mode.
iOS
- We released landscape support for iOS.
- We improved the semantics of interactions on the VIP preferences page.
- We fixed a bug where some of the filter buttons on the search page were not announcing the selected state.
- We fixed a bug where swipeable actions in DMs and Activity were not accurately exposed.
- We fixed a bug on the VIP preferences page that blocked you from selecting your related suggestions.
Android
- We fixed a bug that hid your unread messages in a given section of the Home tab when using TalkBack.
- We updated the file labels for attachments to be more descriptive, providing context with alt text and the file name, rather than a generic file type.
- We fixed a bug that crashed the app when you tried to format text in the message composer while using TalkBack.
- We improved the labels and semantics of the emoji picker to reduce verbosity and make navigation more efficient.
- We improved the delete message confirmation dialog to display the message being deleted.
- We fixed an issue to ensure you are notified when a contact is successfully saved.
October 2025
Desktop:
- We updated audio and video transcripts to be opt-in rather than automatically generated. You can still get transcripts by selecting the Generate transcript button or the Closed Captions button. Owners and admins can also elect to turn on auto-transcriptions at a workspace level.
- We updated the Cmd+ F keyboard command to open a dialog to perform a search instead of prefilling the search bar.
- We fixed a bug where the Message sent sound didn't play when notifications were snoozed.
- We fixed a bug that didn’t properly transition focus when you opened a channel where you didn’t have posting permissions.
- We improved skin tone labels in the emoji picker.
- We added relevant ARIA attributes to the Filter button used in search results and list items.
- We fixed button label inconsistencies in huddles.
- We improved the semantics of the Share your screen action in huddles and clips.
- We improved the clarity of huddles controls in the channel header.
- We improved how focus is restored in huddles when you are sharing your screen.
- We fixed a bug that caused redundant and verbose readouts when navigating canvas sections with comments.
- We fixed a bug that unexpectedly dismissed the Edit items action while in the list item view.
- We improved keyboard navigation in lists for the Group By views and File fields.
iOS:
- We standardized how bottom sheets are dismissed when using VoiceOver.
- We suppressed unnecessary canvas loading announcements.
- We updated the Unread button in Activity to better convey when it is selected while using VoiceOver.
- We made navigating canvases easier with VoiceOver by allowing you to go back to read-only mode after making edits.
- We fixed a bug that caused the alt text icon to disappear from canvas images.
- We fixed a bug that caused missing button labels.
Android:
- We improved the labels and scroll interactions of media galleries to provide more file information and make the file upload experience easier.
- We updated the timestamp label for messages to be more consistent with the sighted experience.
- We fixed a color contrast issue with mentions.
- We fixed a bug that blocked you from focusing on the Show X more replies button in the Threads view.
- We fixed a bug that caused the alt text icon to disappear from canvas images.
- We made buttons on huddles more obviously interactive when using a screen reader.
- We fixed a bug where members and channels were incorrectly labeled in recorded files.
September 2025
Desktop:
- We improved the screen reader experience when Slack autocompletes a query, like when searching or mentioning someone.
- We updated keyboard navigation so that the arrow keys are now used to navigate between autocomplete suggestions, while Tab is used to complete secondary actions like Open in new window.
- We updated the channel sidebar, making the Expand section and More click targets clearer.
- We created a unified Files tab (and an updated keyboard shortcut) to streamline and consolidate sidebar navigation. The Files tab now contains Files, Canvas, and Lists sections.
- We created a consolidated Directories view (and an updated keyboard shortcut) in Home where you can find People, Channels, and External tabs.
- We created a unified Tools tab (and an updated keyboard shortcut) that includes Workflows, Apps, and Templates sections.
- We fixed a bug in lists that prevented you from accessing the Attach or drop file control while using a keyboard.
- We fixed a bug in lists where labels were missing for certain list components, like cells with files attached and the interactive elements in files.
- We fixed a bug in lists that automatically highlighted all entities while editing a multiselect component, making it less likely to accidentally replace the selection.
- We fixed a few bugs in lists where focus was not correctly restored after closing a search field or navigating back from another window.
- We improved screen reader navigation of messages when you have turned on the VoiceOver setting to ignore grouping.
- All Business+ and Enterprise organizations can now use AI in canvas. To access this via a keyboard, type / in a canvas and select one of the options under AI. You can review generated text with a screen reader by pressing Ctrl + Up after submitting a generation prompt.
iOS:
- We fixed a bug where the message actions menu was not closing with the standard VoiceOver dismissal gesture.
- We fixed a bug where each message’s custom accessibility action was being read out by VoiceOver twice.
- We fixed an issue where you couldn't open image attachments that didn't have associated alt text.
- We made the buttons for adding or removing a VIP from the suggested list more clearly available as custom actions.
- We made updates to support Liquid Glass in iOS 26, including a redesigned composer, wider use of the screen, and visual treatments to navigational headers.
Android:
- We implemented TalkBack custom actions to allow you to use up and down swipe gestures, in addition to the standard "double tap and hold" long press interaction.
- We improved the labels for Home tab sections so you can tell which sections have unread items.
- We fixed a bug that blocked you from operating the floating action button with Switch Access and Voice Access.
- We added support for TalkBack so you can perceive the state of video transcripts that are in the process of being generated.
- We fixed a bug that blocked full message readouts in TalkBack for truncated text in Threads.
- We updated all of our bottom sheets to ensure they are focusable and have consistent labels.
- We resolved an issue where TalkBack incorrectly announced "double tap and hold to long press" for elements without long-click functionality.