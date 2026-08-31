Slack feature drop: where agents are heating up

Summer’s winding down, but the pace inside Slack isn’t. While people are squeezing in one last hurrah, our teams have been shipping – and this month’s drop is one of the biggest yet.

The theme running through all of it: AI shouldn’t be something you do alone in a tab. Work is better when the people and the agents helping you are in the same room, with the same context, able to see what’s happening and jump in when it matters. That’s the problem that this release solves – connecting the AI work already happening across your team to the conversations, tools and records that you already live in.

This month, we delivered on that in a big way. Here’s what’s new.

Agentic coding is now a team sport

Slack Code brings software development out of private tabs and into dedicated code channels, where the conversation, the code diffs and the live previews are visible to everyone. Tag in a coding agent – such as Claude, Devin, Github Copilot, ChatGPT or Vercel – from any conversation, and it creates a channel to tackle the task. Everyone can watch the work happen, give feedback and sign off before anything ships. No ticket, no meeting, no waiting.

That’s not the only new thing for agent work:

Agents tab – every agent and agent session gets a home base, so you can browse conversations, check statuses and pick up where you left off.

– every agent and agent session gets a home base, so you can browse conversations, check statuses and pick up where you left off. Agent DMs with real titles – threads with agents now work like conversations with any teammate.

– threads with agents now work like conversations with any teammate. Renamed Tools → Agents & tools – one less thing to hunt for.

Slackbot gets more room to think

Sometimes a question needs more than a quick reply. This month, Slackbot’s capabilities grew to match.

Big mode – a full-screen Slackbot workspace built for research, writing, analysis and file generation, without leaving the conversation.

– a full-screen Slackbot workspace built for research, writing, analysis and file generation, without leaving the conversation. Deep research – ask an open-ended question, and Slackbot digs across your org’s data and the web, reasoning through what it finds instead of just handing you a quick answer.

– ask an open-ended question, and Slackbot digs across your org’s data and the web, reasoning through what it finds instead of just handing you a quick answer. Skill sets – bundle related skills together and deploy them as one coordinated package, instead of piecing them together one at a time.

Your business systems are working even closer together

More of your tools are meeting you where you already work.

Salesforce approvals in Slack – approvals now route straight into Slack, powered by Salesforce flow orchestration, so approvers see the full picture and decide faster.

– approvals now route straight into Slack, powered by Salesforce flow orchestration, so approvers see the full picture and decide faster. Sales tracker for Slack CRM – teams on the older Contacts and Accounts views are getting a visual pipeline, with no set-up required.

– teams on the older Contacts and Accounts views are getting a visual pipeline, with no set-up required. Seismic enterprise search – connect Seismic as a search source, and its content surfaces right alongside the context.

Upgrades that make work simpler

We know that little things add up to big improvements, so we’re always focused on the smaller changes that have an outsized impact.

Comment-only canvas role – canvas owners and editors can share with comment-only access, so reviewers can weigh in without editing. We know you’ve been waiting for this.

– canvas owners and editors can share with comment-only access, so reviewers can weigh in without editing. We know you’ve been waiting for this. MCP tools for Slack lists – agents connected through Slack’s MCP server can now search, create and update lists directly.

– agents connected through Slack’s MCP server can now search, create and update lists directly. Workflow Builder quality improvements – build object collections, filter lists and run any step across a group with the new ‘Repeat’ step, no code required.

Ready to put it all to work?

Take a look at our Innovations web page for previous releases.

Please note that some features may not be immediately available in your workspace depending on the rollout timeline, your Slack licensing subscription or additional licence requirements. To learn more about feature availability, check with your admin about the licensing subscriptions for your workspace.

Ready to learn more? Contact us.