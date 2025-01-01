Blocks with arrow representing Slack hacks
Slack productivity hacks and best practices

Join us learn best practices to boost your productivity and use cases to improve collaboration across teams in a digital first world

50 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Slack users

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack best practices, help you customise your Slack to suit how you work and introduce you to some time-saving hacks so you can be more productive on Slack.

Featured speakers:

Jacob CampbellPrinciple Success Manager, Slack

